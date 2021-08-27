Is that sneeze Covid or an allergy - An expert has the answer on how to tell

How to know the difference between Covid-19 and allergies.

My morning alarm rings, I roll out of bed and wait for the first one to hit.

And, like every other morning, it does.

My first sneeze of the day. It sure won’t be the last.

For many, Rhinitis, or more commonly known as hay fever, is just part of everyday life.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi in quarantine calls for all entries to NZ to be tested on arrival

* How to tell if you've got hives

* Sky-high allergy rates and what can help



The runny, stuffy nose, sore throat and itchy eyes are what allergy sufferers are used to.

So what do you do when a global virus shares similar symptoms?

You ask yourself the key question: ‘Are my symptoms different from what I’m used to?’

UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of "significant" allergic reactions should not currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after two people who had the...

Dr James Fingleton, medical director of Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand, said the only person who knows if their allergy symptoms are different, is the patient themselves.

“Is it new, is it different,” is the key question, Fingleton told Stuff.

However, Fingleton still urged Kiwis to get tested if they were at a location of interest or a close contact, regardless of their symptoms.

The pandemic has been a real challenge for patients with respiratory conditions as the social acceptability has reduced significantly, he said.

“Some people feel comfortable saying to people ‘it’s just allergies’, while others feel uneasy around the whole thing.

“And for those with chronic coughs, it can be quite debilitating,” he said.

supplied Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ medical director Dr James Fingleton said get tested if your allergy symptoms are different from what you're used to.

He said mask-wearing is the easiest way to reassure others.

Hay fever, despite its name, does not cause increased body temperature. Flu-like illnesses do cause fever, and sore muscles, malaise and fatigue.

The allergy is caused by the nose or eyes coming into contact with microscopic allergens – like pollen, dust, mould and animal hair.

Fingleton said there is no clear answer to why people suffer from allergies.

“It’s a complex interplay of people's genes and environmental exposures.”

According to Allergy New Zealand, about 20 per cent of the general population suffer from hay fever and about one-third of these people have developed problems before the age of 10.

Fifty per cent experience symptoms for more than four months per year and that 20 per cent have symptoms for at least nine months per year.

Seasonal hay fever only affects people at certain times of the year, Fingleton said.

Whereas, perennial hay fever runs all the time. This is less allergy-related and a more chronic inflammatory state.

In New Zealand, the seasons are not very distinct and therefore hay fever season is not well-defined.

.