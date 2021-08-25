Covid-19: One new positive case in Wellington
There is one new community case of Covid-19 in Wellington.
This takes the capital’s total number of cases to 12.
Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the new Wellington case at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wellington case was among the 63 new positive cases of Covid-19 announced, taking New Zealand’s total number of community cases to 210. One of the 63 cases reported was a case in managed isolation, so is not counted in the number of community cases.
The Wellington case reported on Wednesday was a close contact of existing cases, Bloomfield said.
All of the other 61 new community cases reported on Wednesday were in Auckland.
Hipkins said that New Zealand broke several records on Tuesday, including a record of more than 80,000 Kiwis getting a vaccine and more than 50,000 Kiwis being tested for Covid-19.
From Wednesday, those who are aged 30 and over will be able to book in times to get vaccinated, Hipkins said.
More than 2 million doses of the vaccine had been administered to Kiwis so far, he said.
Bloomfield said there were 12 cases of Covid-19 in hospital but none were in intensive care. Eleven of those were related to the current Delta outbreak, which on Wednesday became New Zealand’s largest cluster of the virus so far.
“While this is steady growth, it is not exponential,” Bloomfield said.
A large proportion of the new cases reported were of Samoan ethnicity, Bloomfield said.
Pacific communities had one of the highest testing rates of any community and were being incredibly responsive to messages being communicated by the Ministry of Health, Bloomfield said.
Bloomfield said racist remarks being directed towards the Samoan community were “disappointing, and frankly, gutless”.
“The virus is the problem, not people.”
The Samoan community was doing a “tremendous amount” of work to curb the spread of Covid-19 and Bloomfield thanked all Samoan community leaders who were ensuring there was support for the Samoan community.
Bloomfield said there were six sub-clusters identified within the wider outbreak.
One of the sub-clusters was associated with case A, the original case of a 58-year-old Devonport tradesman, and another was associated with the Samoan Assembly of God Church in South Auckland's Māngere.
The other four sub-clusters all had less than 10 cases, Bloomfield said.
The Ministry of Health had made contact with more than 12,000 close contacts as of Wednesday.
Meanwhile, locations of interest continue to be added to by the Ministry of Health, with nearly 500 locations listed as of 1pm Wednesday.
All of New Zealand is remaining in alert level 4 until midnight Friday. This will be reviewed again by Cabinet that day.
Wellington locations of interest
Sunday, August 15
- Flight NZ 445 Auckland to Wellington, 5pm-6pm
- Wellington Airport, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai.6.20pm-7.00pm
Tuesday, August 17
- 1841 Bar and Restaurant, 1 Disraeli St, Johnsonville 5pm-9.15pm
- The Roast Canteen, 5 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville 5.30pm-5.45pm
- St Pierre's Sushi Johnsonville Mall, 66 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 5.15pm-5.30pm
- One Sushi Porirua, 10 Serlby Place, Porirua, 6.15pm-6.30pm
- Mobil petrol station Johnsonville, 4 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 8.20pm-8.35pm
Wednesday, August 18
- Johnsonville Medical Centre Pharmacy, 2 Trafalgar St, Johnsonville, 4.15pm-4.45 pm
- Countdown Johnsonville Rd, 31 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 4.30pm-5pm
- Pak ‘n Save Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 7.25am-7.40am
Thursday, August 19
- Flight NZ443 Auckland to Wellington, 4.30pm-5.30pm
- Asian Food Specialist, 3/7 Mahora St, Kilbirnie, 4.45pm-6pm
- Pak ’n Save Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 12.10pm-12.25pm
Wellington Domestic Airport,1 Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai, 5.30pm-6.15pm
Friday, August 20
- Countdown Newtown, 3 John St, Mount Cook, 8.05am-9.45am
Where to get tested in Wellington
Community Testing Centres
- Wellington central, 196-200 Taranaki St, 9am-9pm
- Porirua, 178 Bedford St, Porirua, 9am-5pm
- Kāpiti, Team Medical, Coastlands Shoppingtown, by appointment only on 0800 885 022
Pop-up Testing Centres
- Hataitai Park, Ruahine St, Hataitai, 9am-9pm
- Te Papa, Cable St, Te Aro, 9am-6pm
- Sky Stadium carpark, Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, 9am-9pm
- Whitireia Polytechnic, Wi Neera Drive, B-Block, Porirua, 10am-2pm
Riverbank Carpark, Boulcott, Lower Hutt, 9am-6pm
Other Testing Sites
- Johnsonville Medical Centre, 22 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, 8.30am-5pm
- Onslow Medical Centre, 125 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, 8.30am-4pm