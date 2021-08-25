Covid-19: One new positive case in Wellington

Lockdown continues for Wellington residents. Here's a look at the first three days after the capital was swiftly moved into alert level 4.

There is one new community case of Covid-19 in Wellington.

This takes the capital’s total number of cases to 12.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the new Wellington case at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wellington case was among the 63 new positive cases of Covid-19 announced, taking New Zealand’s total number of community cases to 210. One of the 63 cases reported was a case in managed isolation, so is not counted in the number of community cases.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Three new community cases in Wellington

* Covid-19: Bloomfield calls Wellington picture 'reassuring' but close watch will continue

* Covid-19 NZ: Tracking the country's Delta outbreak



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Street art featuring a face mask in Island Bay, Wellington.

The Wellington case reported on Wednesday was a close contact of existing cases, Bloomfield said.

All of the other 61 new community cases reported on Wednesday were in Auckland.

Hipkins said that New Zealand broke several records on Tuesday, including a record of more than 80,000 Kiwis getting a vaccine and more than 50,000 Kiwis being tested for Covid-19.

From Wednesday, those who are aged 30 and over will be able to book in times to get vaccinated, Hipkins said.

More than 2 million doses of the vaccine had been administered to Kiwis so far, he said.

Bloomfield said there were 12 cases of Covid-19 in hospital but none were in intensive care. Eleven of those were related to the current Delta outbreak, which on Wednesday became New Zealand’s largest cluster of the virus so far.

“While this is steady growth, it is not exponential,” Bloomfield said.

A large proportion of the new cases reported were of Samoan ethnicity, Bloomfield said.

Pacific communities had one of the highest testing rates of any community and were being incredibly responsive to messages being communicated by the Ministry of Health, Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said racist remarks being directed towards the Samoan community were “disappointing, and frankly, gutless”.

“The virus is the problem, not people.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington remains in alert level 4.

The Samoan community was doing a “tremendous amount” of work to curb the spread of Covid-19 and Bloomfield thanked all Samoan community leaders who were ensuring there was support for the Samoan community.

Bloomfield said there were six sub-clusters identified within the wider outbreak.

One of the sub-clusters was associated with case A, the original case of a 58-year-old Devonport tradesman, and another was associated with the Samoan Assembly of God Church in South Auckland's Māngere.

The other four sub-clusters all had less than 10 cases, Bloomfield said.

The Ministry of Health had made contact with more than 12,000 close contacts as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, locations of interest continue to be added to by the Ministry of Health, with nearly 500 locations listed as of 1pm Wednesday.

All of New Zealand is remaining in alert level 4 until midnight Friday. This will be reviewed again by Cabinet that day.

WELLINGTON VISUAL JOURNALISTS / STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says "with Delta, we believe it is too soon to make any firm conclusions. Till then though, we just don't quite know the full scale of this Delta outbreak. All in all, that tells us we need to continue to be cautious and that we need more time before we have the complete picture we need to change our settings."

Wellington locations of interest

Sunday, August 15

Flight NZ 445 Auckland to Wellington, 5pm-6pm

Wellington Airport, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai.6.20pm-7.00pm

Tuesday, August 17

1841 Bar and Restaurant, 1 Disraeli St, Johnsonville 5pm-9.15pm

The Roast Canteen, 5 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville 5.30pm-5.45pm

St Pierre's Sushi Johnsonville Mall, 66 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 5.15pm-5.30pm

One Sushi Porirua, 10 Serlby Place, Porirua, 6.15pm-6.30pm

Mobil petrol station Johnsonville, 4 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 8.20pm-8.35pm

Wednesday, August 18

Johnsonville Medical Centre Pharmacy, 2 Trafalgar St, Johnsonville, 4.15pm-4.45 pm

Countdown Johnsonville Rd, 31 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 4.30pm-5pm

Pak ‘n Save Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 7.25am-7.40am

Thursday, August 19

Flight NZ443 Auckland to Wellington, 4.30pm-5.30pm

Asian Food Specialist, 3/7 Mahora St, Kilbirnie, 4.45pm-6pm

Pak ’n Save Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 12.10pm-12.25pm

Wellington Domestic Airport,1 Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai, 5.30pm-6.15pm

Friday, August 20

Countdown Newtown, 3 John St, Mount Cook, 8.05am-9.45am

Where to get tested in Wellington

Community Testing Centres

Wellington central, 196-200 Taranaki St, 9am-9pm

Porirua, 178 Bedford St, Porirua, 9am-5pm

Kāpiti, Team Medical, Coastlands Shoppingtown, by appointment only on 0800 885 022

Pop-up Testing Centres

Hataitai Park, Ruahine St, Hataitai, 9am-9pm

Te Papa, Cable St, Te Aro, 9am-6pm

Sky Stadium carpark, Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, 9am-9pm

Whitireia Polytechnic, Wi Neera Drive, B-Block, Porirua, 10am-2pm

Riverbank Carpark, Boulcott, Lower Hutt, 9am-6pm

Other Testing Sites