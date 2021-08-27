Covid 19: 'Motorhomer' nurse parks up to help with the Waikato vaccination programme

Motorhomer Karen Lloyd, a retired theatre nurse, volunteered to help out with vaccinations in the Waikato.

When it comes to living in lockdowns, motorhome folk have got it made.

Karen Lloyd reckons “motorhomers” are self-sufficient, live off the grid and are used to living with each other in a confined space.

“But I think it might be different for people who aren’t used to being at home all the time with their other halves, during a lockdown that can get a bit difficult.”

Lloyd, 73, is a registered nurse who came out of retirement in May to help with the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Tom Lee/Stuff LLoyd has been travelling the country in her motorhome for the past couple of years.

She has been travelling the country in her motorhome and was a regular summer visitor to AJ’s Park, a private motorhome park at Horahora Domain near Lake Karāpiro in the Waikato.

Last summer, she elected to stay on at AJ’s so she could be part of the vaccination programme, employed by the Waikato District Health Board.

“I started on May 10 when there was just one clinic at the hospital and another at Te Rapa Racecourse.

“I went out on a lot of mobile clinics visiting various marae like at Raglan, Whatawhata, we went to sports centres in Tūākau, Meremere and Te Kauwhata.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The vaccination booths set up inside the old Bunnings Warehouse in Te Awamutu.

Now she works closer to her motorhome base, in clinics set up at Nga Hau E Wha Marae on Pope Tce in Cambridge and inside the old Bunnings Warehouse on Arawata St in Te Awamutu.

“They [DHB] had been trying to deploy us closer to where we lived and that’s good because, for me, it was an hour’s drive in the morning and afternoon.

“After an eight-hour day, five days a week, it was beginning to get a bit too much.”

Working closer to home was also better when the alert level 4 lockdown was announced on August 17.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Lloyd reckons about 250 people a day can visit the Te Awamutu vaccination clinic.

The Ministry of Health reported a record 80,000 vaccinations on August 24.

Lloyd reckons she could administer up to 50 vaccinations in a day.

“If there are three vaccinators, you could be seeing 250 people a day, so that’s roughly a third each.”

Lloyd had worked as a theatre nurse for 50 years and was at Tauranga Hospital when she retired in November 2018.

She said it’s a different environment at the vaccination clinics where nurses have to take their time and be diplomatic with people coming in for their jabs.

Tom Lee/Stuff Lloyd opted to remain at a Waikato motorhome park last summer and signed up to work at the vaccination clinics.

“Some people are nervous, they don’t like needles, but I usually chat to them about their jobs, where they live and, if they are really worried, I get them to do some deep breathing and don’t rush them.

“The injection doesn’t hurt, some do have a phobia of needles but I think the fear of Covid overrides the needle phobia in the end.”

Lloyd commended the work of public health nurses who were leading the programme and said the response from public had been very positive.

“They say thank you for your service, for coming out of retirement.

“And obviously parents are very relieved when they come in with their children as now those over 12 can get vaccinated too.”

Lloyd returns to her motorhome every afternoon to enjoy some peace and quiet.

She has a 10-metre American motorhome with “all the comforts”, like a bedroom with a queen-size bed that can be locked off from the rest of the home.

There is a separate shower and toilet, a full-length sofa that opens out into a bed, a La-Z-Boy chair, the two driving chairs and a portable washing machine.

“I am completely off the grid with 900 watts of solar on the roof, a built-in generator to use if the batteries go down a bit which hasn’t happened this winter.”

Lloyd, originally from North Auckland, said the isolation of a lockdown didn’t bother her. She also spent the six-week 2020 lockdown at AJ’s, that time forming a bubble with a neighbour.

“I don’t really have any tips for people for the lockdown. I guess it is easier for me, I still get to go to work and I am single, with just my travelling cats.

“AJ’s is such a beautiful spot to come home to, it is very restful.”

Information on Covid-19 vaccinations and testing can be found at the Healthpoint website.