Covid-19: Businesses could have days - or hours - to prepare for a drop in alert levels

There are now 210 cases of Covid-19 across Auckland and Wellington.

With another day of zero Covid-19 cases in the South Island, the region is increasingly hopeful of an end-of-lockdown announcement on Friday.

But whether such a drop in alert levels would take effect on Saturday or only after the weekend remains to be seen.

When New Zealand moved out of full lockdown last year, the public was given a week’s notice to prepare.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on April 20 that the country would move from level 4 to level 3 on April 27, giving businesses time to prepare for operating within the level 3 restrictions.

But given that the public has become used to the different alert levels over the past 18 months and the types of restrictions each level brings, a longer notice period might not be necessary.

Professor Michael Plank, from the University of Canterbury, said while he couldn’t speak to the practicalities of reopening businesses, he could see no health concerns around moving to a lower alert level quickly.

Supplied University of Canterbury Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank says once the decision has been made to move down an alert level, it could be done as soon as reasonably possible. (File photo)

“I think once you’ve made the decision that it is safe to move down an alert level, you would do that as soon as reasonably possible, and we’ve seen that being done in the past.

“Businesses get frustrated when the Government announces that they think it is safe to move down an alert level, but they are not doing if for three days.”

Leeann Watson, chief executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, said the sooner the South Island could be moved to a lower alert level the better.

“Many businesses operate seven days a week, and while having an announcement on a Friday afternoon provides challenges, I think the general consensus from the business community is the sooner they can move down the levels and get more of our economy and business community up and running the better.”

Watson said businesses would already be planning for a move down alert levels.

Under alert level 3 businesses may operate if they can do so without physical contact, including contactless shopping, payment and delivery.

Staff should work from home if they can and, if not, must remain a minimum of one metre apart where practicable.

David Unwin/Stuff When New Zealand moved to alert level 3 in 2020, many businesses came up with creative ways to offer contactless service to customers. Cyclista Espresso Bar and Roastery in Palmerston North used a coffee train to serve customers.

“Our business community is incredibly resilient and have demonstrated their ability to react quickly, operate with changing conditions and do so safely,” Watson said.

“We have been here before and we can do it again.”

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes agreed that the move down alert levels needed to happen as quickly as possible, but reiterated that the safety of the public should remain paramount.

“For me, moving to a lower alert level faster and then having to return to alert level 4 is a far worse outcome for our businesses than maybe spending a few more days at level 3.”

Stokes said businesses would definitely like to have more notice about a change in alert levels, but this had to be balanced with them wanting to open as soon as possible.

“They’ve been here before so at least they don’t have to build the plane while they are flying it.”

Otago Chamber of Commerce acting chief executive Nicky Aldridge-Masters said while a minimum of 24 hours notice would be preferable for businesses to get their ducks in a row, they were far better prepared this time round after having gone through lockdown and the different alert levels last year.

“Some businesses might need advance notice such as hospitality businesses who might need to order food supplies or set up contactless service, but I think most would want to open as soon as they can.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dimitris Merentitis, owner of Dimitris Greek Food at Riverside Market in Christchurch, said he would need a couple of days to prepare for operating under alert level 3 before he would be able to reopen. (File photo)

While some are ready to start doing business as soon as they can, others say they are unable to swing open their doors at the drop of a hat.

Dimitris Merentitis, owner of Dimitris Greek Food at Riverside Market in Christchurch, said there was no way he would be able to open on Saturday morning with all the proper alert level 3 restrictions in place if the announcement is only made at 4pm on Friday.

“If they tell us level 3 on Friday, we will probably open on Monday. We need time to prepare and set up inside the shop to be able to maintain social distancing and [have contactless payment].

“I think most businesses would need time to prepare. To just be ready to reopen the next day would be very difficult.”

He said changes in alert level on short notice were hard on businesses. When the country suddenly went into lockdown last week, he was forced to throw a lot of food and fresh produce away.

Flip Grater, co-owner of Grater Goods, a vegan butchery, cafe and bar in Christchurch, said there was no way the business would be able to reopen if the announcement was only made on Friday afternoon.

Grater said while she was grateful for the swift and decisive action the government had taken in response to the outbreak, she wished businesses could be given more notice prior to alert level changes.

“Chopping and changing between levels creates real stress for businesses, and while the priority should of course be everyone’s health, it would be tremendously helpful if these decisions could be announced in advance.”

While not concerned about the length of a notice period when shifting alert levels, Auckland University microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said it was important that people adhere to the alert level currently in place.

“There should be no, ‘Oh well, we are going to move down to alert level 3 tomorrow so we might as well start behaving like we are at alert level 3’.

“The alert levels are there for a reason and if we don’t stick to it, it can get us in trouble.”

A fully funded Covid-19 helpline service is available for all businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand. In the South Island, the phone number is 0800 50 50 96, while in the North Island it is 0800 50 03 62.