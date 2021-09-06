Covid 19: As lockdown severs social connections, some older people are struggling

Stoke Seniors manager Karen Tuffery and her team are making meals for 50 club members to help beat lockdown isolation.

Living alone, 90-year-old Mary* counted on her regular days with Stoke Seniors.

Twice a week, a van from the Nelson organisation picked her up for gatherings, meals and activities. The contact with others, and the regular meals, had allowed her to remain independent, she said.

Without this social lifeline, lockdown had been a lonely time, she said.

“People out there who live alone ... they’re struggling. Rest homes have staff and other people around, but when we live in our own homes we don’t see anybody.”

Mary, who asked to remain anonymous so she wouldn't embarrass her family by speaking out, said while some older people felt more confident about leaving the house during this lockdown due to being vaccinated, others were staying put.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Stoke Seniors chef Michelle Robertson is preparing soup, sandwiches, mains and desserts for club members.

“I’m double vaccinated, but I’m not going to go out because I’m [health] compromised anyway, I’m going to stay home.”

Others with mobility problems or limited vision had no choice, Mary said.

“There are a lot of very lonely people out there who don’t have cars and family, and are isolated. They have to look after themselves.”

Mary’s family were helping with food shops and support, and Stoke Seniors checked in with her regularly. But she missed the human contact, she said.

“They’re the reason I get up twice a week.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Stoke Seniors manager Karen Tuffery and her team are making meal packages for 50 club members, three times a week.

Level 4 put the brakes on much of Stoke Seniors’ support, said manager Karen Tuffery.

However, after working with the DHB and Greenmeadows, where the group meets, the organisation swung into action towards the end of level 4 lockdown with a meal delivery service.

Since then, three times a week, Tuffery and her crew deliver a meal comprising a sandwich, soup, main and pudding to 50 people.

They also include puzzles, quizzes and sheets with exercise ideas, Tuffery said.

“We want to remind people they’re part of a club still, and that when we get back to level 1 the club will be ready and waiting.”

Throughout lockdown, the organisation has kept in touch with its members via phone calls, Tuffery said.

“[They say], it’s lovely to hear your voice,” she said. “They feel quite lonely.”

Some club members came to each of the organisation’s four weekly sessions, Tuffery said.

“Stoke Seniors is their second home, some of them come four days a week, and to all of a sudden not have that ... it’s hard.”