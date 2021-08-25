Covid-19: Health staff able to work from home upset at being told to go to office

Christchurch residents have praised the Government for a quick response to the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Canterbury health staff who say they can work from home during the Covid-19 lockdown are upset and worried after they were told to come to work.

One worker, contacting Stuff anonymously for fear of repercussions, said their whole service was told by email on Wednesday that everyone was to work on site.

The email, which Stuff has seen, said: “Please advise the team regarding WFH (working from home), there is NO COVID in the community in Canterbury or indeed the SI (South Island) and staff are required to be at work and performing usual duties.”

The email, which came from the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB)’s cardiology service, was forwarded to staff in another service.

The CDHB is the South Island’s largest employer, with more than 9000 staff.

The staff member said they and many others could complete their usual duties from home with no issue.

They felt the directive in the email was inconsistent with level 4 rules and were worried it was putting themselves, their service and the whole South Island at risk.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch Hospital staff who would be able to work from home have been told to come to work.

If a staff member was to be exposed to Covid-19, the entire team would have to self-isolate, depriving patients of front-line clinicians, they said.

CDHB emergency co-ordination centre controller Tracey Maisey said there was no directive that all staff had to come to work.

“Some staff whose roles can effectively be carried out from home can, with their manager’s permission, carry out their usual work remotely.”

But the statement contradicts the email sent to at least two CDHB services.

The email said: “This is a message from the CEO, the CDHB executive and the infection prevention and control team.

“We speak about ‘bundles of protection’ – it’s a changed environment from last year’s lockdown in that: We have vaccine now, and we know it is over 90 per cent effective; we wear a mask; we scan in QR codes wherever we are; we hand wash; we social distance; and THERE IS NO COVID in the community in Canterbury or the SI.

“It is my expectation that staff members are based in the workplace.”

Maisey said under alert level 4, some clinical staff were doing phone or Zoom consultations with patients from the office on most occasions “so the clinician can access the files and diagnostic information they need”.

“It’s important that clinical staff continue to turn up to work for their rostered shifts as we are still operating a busy acute hospital 24/7 and require staff to be at work.

“It’s also a fact that there is currently no Covid-19 in the community in Canterbury, or indeed in the South Island.”

Many administration staff who could “effectively carry out their roles” from home were doing so under alert level 4, she said.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said if people were able to work from home, then they should.

“We’re all in it together, and it is vital that everyone follows the rules, and we know what they are.”

It was irrelevant that there was no Covid-19 case in the South Island, he said.

“Based on the best possible evidence, the Government has come to the conclusion that there is still a risk. We can’t say to everyone in the country that they can judge what the level of risk is.”