Covid-19: 90 close contacts isolate in Southern District

Southern District vaccination numbers broke records for the second day, however testing numbers fell.

There are now 90 close contacts of the Delta outbreak of Covid-19 isolating in Southland and Otago.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said as of 4.30pm on Wednesday there are 90 people that had identified themselves as close contacts were isolating in the southern district.

That’s a 17-person jump from the 73 close contacts announced by the board yesterday evening, as locations of interest linked to the outbreak continue to grow.

Jack encouraged anyone who had been at a location of interest to call Healthline and wait for advice.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Southern contacts grow to 73

* Covid-19: Vaccination centres to reopen Friday

* Covid-19: Booking systems and staffing gaps biggest challenges to vaccination targets



In terms of vaccinations, Tuesday was another record-breaking day in the southern district with 8000 doses being administered at 4pm, contributing to the 80,033 national daily total.

Indicative results show the Southern vaccine programme has delivered 220,610 doses, 73,087 of which have been second doses.

Southern DHB southern vaccine program lead Hamish Brown said throughout the district 50 per cent of those eligible had received their first dose and 25 per cent had received their second.

Preliminary data as of 3pm on Wednesday showed 376 Covid-19 tests were taken by WellSouth staff and general practises.

This was a decrease on the 826 tests conducted on Tuesday and 690 tests conducted on Monday.

The University of Otago pop up testing centre is continuing until Sunday, to ensure there is sufficient swabbing capacity in the system and that students continue to have easy access to testing.