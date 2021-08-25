Google mobility data shows visits to shops, supermarkets and workplaces plummet amid level 4 lockdown

Christchurch residents have praised the Government for a quick response to the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

New data from Google has given an insight into just how compliant New Zealanders are with alert level 4 restrictions.

Google’s latest mobility report data shows a staggering drop in people accessing shops, parks, restaurants and workplaces after the country’s toughest Covid-19 alert level restrictions came into effect a week ago.

The report from August 21 shows that nationally, mobility trends for places like restaurants, cafés, retail stores, museums, libraries and cinemas have dropped by 81 per cent.

Ross Giblin New data shows a drop in visits to supermarkets around the country despite it being an essential service. (File photo)

According to Google, public transport has also dropped a whopping 83 per cent around Aotearoa New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: August 25

* Covid-19: Singling out one ethnicity in team of 5 million 'unhelpful', Pacific leader says

* Covid-19 NZ: Could the vaccine roll-out have been quicker?

* Homeless youth get dedicated emergency housing in Auckland

* Supermarket supply woes having knock-on effect on smaller stores



The tech giant publishes mobility data of countries all around the world to show the impact Covid-19 can have.

Google Google mobility data for New Zealand shows a drop in visits to workplaces, but an increase in residential areas amid the level 4 lockdown.

It uses people's location history data from their devices to show global changes in visits to places like supermarkets and workplaces.

The new data for New Zealand shows there was a 65 per cent drop in people visiting parks, gardens and beaches, a 55 per cent dip for visits to workplaces, and a 21 per cent drop in visits to supermarkets and pharmacies, despite the latter being essential businesses.

Google Google mobility data for New Zealand shows a sharp drop in visits to shops and supermarkets across the country.

Meanwhile, mobility trends for places of residence rose by 26 per cent nationally.

Similar trends were seen in the country’s first level 4 lockdown in early April 2020, with visits to retail and recreation places plummeting 91 per cent at the time.

The latest report from Google this August also provides a regional breakdown, which shows similarities between the national mobility trends and many of the country’s main cities.

In Auckland, public transport dropped 87 per cent, retail and recreation dropped 79 per cent and there was a 64 per cent dip in visits to workplaces.

Google New data from Google shows some interesting mobility trends in Auckland during the level 4 lockdown.

Public transport in Wellington fell 79 per cent, and there was an 83 per cent drop in retail and recreation.

Canterbury saw an 81 per cent drop in public transport, a 59 per cent drop in visits to parks, and a 24 per cent increase around residential properties.

Google Data from Google gives an insight into how visits to workplaces dropped in Wellington amid the level 4 restrictions.

The reports use recent data and compared it to a median value – called the baseline – found between January 3 to February 6, 2020.

According to Google’s website, the reports are made available “so long as public health officials find them useful in their work to stop the spread of Covid-19”.