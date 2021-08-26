Covid-19: Slim hope for level skipping in South Island all but dashed

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the rise in cases is not exponential and that the level 4 lockdown is effective.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he does not anticipate a drop outside Auckland to anything other than alert level 3 as the Government’s decision on the nationwide lockdown approaches.

There were 62 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday – 61 are in Auckland and one in Wellington. The total cluster has grown to 210 cases and the youngest case is under 1.

The nationwide lockdown will remain until at least midnight Friday, while Auckland will remain in level 4 until at least midnight Tuesday. The Government is expected to provide an update on Friday about whether the rest of the country will remain in lockdown

Speaking on TVNZ’s Breakfast on Thursday, Bloomfield said "there could be another big number [of Covid cases]" on Thursday. The Delta variant was like dealing with a "whole new virus", he said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 pandemic 'not over yet', infections around the world still 'raging'

* Covid-19: Everything you need to know about vaccine roll-out for the general public

* No new community cases as Auckland shifts to Covid-19 alert level 2, rest of NZ moves to level 1



Health officials were hoping to see the impact of level 4 kicking in, seeing case numbers peak and then begin to drop, over the “next day or two”, Bloomfield said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he does not anticipate a drop outside Auckland to anything other than alert level 3 as the Government’s decision on the nationwide lockdown approaches.

Officials were keeping a “close eye” on South Islanders who had been at locations of interest. So far no-one had tested positive, and options for having different alert levels between the North and South islands were being looked at, Bloomfield told Breakfast.

There was also potential for an “internal boundary” in the North Island, perhaps around Auckland, while the rest of the country drops to level 3.

"We've always gone down through the levels, so down from 4 to 3, so we wouldn't anticipate having anything I wouldn't have thought lower than a 3 outside of Auckland.

“There’s a lot of work happening across Government to look at those options.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Government is expected to provide an update on the status of the nationwide lockdown on Friday.

At least 120 people who were at Auckland hot spots are self-isolating in the South Island.

Following the Governments decision to extend the national lockdown on Monday, Leeann Watson, chief executive of Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, told Stuff while the decision to stay in level 4 was unsurprising and the Government had tough decisions to make, businesses need more clarity.

“Being able to plan and prepare for when we come out of lockdown is really important. And the last thing businesses need is to come out of level 4 for a few weeks, then have to go back in because there’s another case.”

Watson said many businesses, such as manufacturers, had proven last year they could operate safely with social distancing and hygiene practices, and urged the Government to consider letting them open under level 3.