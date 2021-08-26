Covid-19: Police warnings for beachgoers flouting lockdown rules

Police have issued warnings to a "significant number" of people found at Woodend Beach in North Canterbury on Wednesday. (File photo).

Lockdown rules flouters who were caught relaxing on a beach earned themselves warnings from police over their behaviour, while others have been ticked off for travelling at excessive speeds.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said police found a “significant number” of people at North Canterbury’s Woodend Beach on Wednesday.

Many had travelled from Christchurch, about 25 minutes away, Cooper said.

POOL Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the rise in cases is not exponential and that the level 4 lockdown is effective.

Those found on the beach were issued warnings.

“The spirit of level 4 is that you stay in your neighbourhood. Woodend isn’t your neighbourhood when you live in Christchurch.”

​​​​​​Cooper said police had also caught people speeding in North Canterbury throughout Wednesday, including one motorist who was caught driving more than 160kmh.

Between 12am on August 18, when level 4 came into force, and 5pm on Tuesday, 50 people across the country were charged with 54 offences, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

Most were the result of protest activity and other behaviour that intentionally breached the restrictions.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement that 50 people across the country had been charged with a total of 54 offences so far this lockdown.

Police also issued 154 formal warnings, 686 infringements for Covid-related breaches and received 8228 online notifications of breaches – 4951 about gatherings, 2517 about a business, and 760 about an individual.

In addition to the online breach notifications, 5544 Covid-19 related calls were made to the police 105 line.

Police in Canterbury issued 158 infringement notices on Wednesday to motorists for speeding.

“Traffic volumes are down about 67 per cent, but don’t think because there are fewer vehicles on the road that you can speed,” said Inspector Natasha Rodley, the region’s road policing manager.

“There is absolutely no excuse for speeding...

“It’s important that everyone does their part and abides by the restrictions in place. If you don’t need to be on the roads, stay at home.”

Exercising under alert 4:

Health officials have urged Kiwis to keep up daily exercise during the nationwide lockdown, but there are clear rules around what can and can’t be done under the current restrictions.

On Sunday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said people were allowed to travel in a vehicle to get to a suitable place to exercise, but should not be travelling “miles”.

“If you’re living on a hill, for example, and you have children and you need to take them somewhere flat, then you can use your car for that.

“But we don’t want people travelling across town ... so it should be to the nearest place you can go.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Beach activities such as playing in the sand or rock pools or walking the dog are allowed at level 4, but swimming or any other water-based activities are not allowed.

He said the same applied for elderly and those living in high-density areas where it might be tough to exercise and follow safe physical distancing practices.

If it was too difficult to follow safe physical distancing then people should consider whether it was really necessary to exercise at that time, Hipkins said.

Beach activities such as playing in the sand or rock pools or walking the dog are allowed at level 4 –provided the beach is readily accessible from a person’s home and is within their local neighbourhood, and a two-metre distances is kept with people outside the bubble.

Swimming and other water-based activity at the beach is not allowed so emergency services do not have to be diverted from focusing on the Covid-19 response.

The Mountain Council has compiled a website for people to check which activities they can do locally.