Frontline heroes: Supermarket workers head to the 'battle station', organising more than 100 online orders daily

New World Thorndon’s online shopping manager Olivia Wright says while the job is hard, she felt privileged to be able to work and help people, especially those who are vulnerable, get their groceries.

Olivia Wright​ was at home, making soup, when she first heard about the country’s first community case. Her first thought was “oh no, not again”.

Her second was: “Let’s get to the battle station so we're ready to go.”

Wright's battle station is New World Thorndon in Wellington, where she works as the online shopping manager. She's an essential worker – one of 529,000 people who are continuing to go to work at level 4, according to data from MBIE.

And since lockdown was announced, Wright and her team have got their boots on the ground, dealing with more than 100 online orders a day.

Wright oversees the store’s click and collect, and delivery orders.

“I’m helping pick and process orders, organising delivery schedules, dealing with phone calls and inquiries from people who need priority slots,” the 30-year-old said after finishing her shift on Thursday. “Everything’s fast-paced.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Olivia Wright says the most popular items being ordered are basics such as bread, flour and eggs.

New World Thorndon’s online orders were booked out a week in advance as they dealt with more than 100 orders daily and the large size of those orders, which was a week’s worth of food, she said. The most popular items at the store were basics – bread, flour and eggs, Wright said.

Wright hoped people who did not need to order online could give their slots to people who were more vulnerable.

During lockdown, supermarket workers were all wearing masks and there was extra cleaning and sanitising at the store, she said.

There was also physical distancing and limited numbers of people allowed in the store which helped Wright and her team get around the store faster, she said.

Wright has been the online shopping manager since September 2019 but was a veteran staff member – having worked there for nine and a half years.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Essential worker, Olivia Wright, co-ordinates the online shopping orders at New World Thorndon in Wellington.

“I was also there for last year’s lockdown and I think, this time around, because people have been through this before, they know what to expect and what to do. I think people know what to do and most are happy to comply with the rules.”

And when her shift is over, she had a system in place called “the decontamination” when she got home.

“I take off my shoes first. Then everything I wear goes straight into the washing machine and I jump into the shower.”

While Wright said the job was hard, she felt privileged to be able to work during this time. “We're doing it for New Zealand and for everybody to have their groceries, especially people who are immunocompromised or elderly, or single mums who can’t come out to the supermarket.”

