Covid-19: Data reveals how lockdown changes the way we move

People walk on the beach in New Brighton during level 4 lockdown.

Cellphone data shows most Kiwis are hunkering down and following the rules as the country remains in lockdown for now.

Statisticians have analysed anonymised cellphone data to see how New Zealanders are moving around since a community outbreak of Covid-19 pushed the country back into alert level 4 on August 18.

During the lockdown, people who are not essential workers are only allowed to go outside for a supermarket trip, a short journey for exercise, to get medical treatment, to visit a pharmacy, or to have a Covid-19 test.

Retail stores, restaurants, bars and other non-essential services remain closed.

Data Ventures, the commercial branch of StatsNZ, has used its mobility index to show that people have mostly been staying in residential areas and have not travelled to places that were normally busy, like workplaces and retail shops.

Through anonymous mobile phone tracking and population estimates, the mobility index can analyse a neighbourhood and determine how it changes through the day. The index measures people moving in and out of the area.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch's City Mall on Cashel St becomes a drive-through vaccination centre.

The significant downward trend in movement caused by alert level 4, when compared to pre-lockdown times, is unmissable.

Data Ventures head of data Robert Chiu said after lockdown came into place last week, there was almost 80 per cent less movement in and out of workplace and retail areas compared to a normal day.

Movement between neighbourhoods dropped 70 per cent, which suggested people were mostly staying local, he said, adding: “This is good news.”

Chiu said the index would also show some neighbourhood movement because of essential workers and people getting groceries.

The Data Ventures report echoes the results of a recent Google report that showed mobility trends for places where people would normally congregate had dropped by 81 per cent.

Data Ventures worked with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner to protect privacy during the data collection.

The cellphone location data collected was aggregated, anonymised and could only count large areas like a neighbourhood.

Covid-19 modelling expert Professor Michael Plank said the mobility index was only a broad indicator, but the data was encouraging.

Staying at home during the lockdown would limit opportunities for the virus to spread, he said.

“That is really what it boils down to.”

Plank suggested case numbers over the next week may still creep up slowly or plateau because of transmission within households, but he hoped to see a big drop off in spread between bubbles thanks to the lockdown.

If people kept sticking to their bubbles, it would give the Government confidence there were no outbreaks yet to be discovered, he said.

Meanwhile, several other datasets have helped highlight how society functions differently at alert level 4.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The view down one of Christchurch’s busiest central city streets on day one of the nationwide level 4 lockdown.

Traffic counts provided by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency showed traffic in five of the country’s largest cities dropped by about 70 per cent on Monday compared to the same non-lockdown day a week earlier.

Internet use has also grown. Daily broadband usage figures collected by Chorus showed that before lockdown, about 17 to 21 million gigabytes was used each day.

On the first day of lockdown, 26.4 million gigabytes was used.

Earlier this week, Dot Loves Data director Justin Lester said its analysis of Eftpos NZ spending data showed nationwide liquor sales increased 473 per cent on the eve of the lockdown compared to the same day a week prior.