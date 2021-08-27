District councillor in region with worst vaccination rates spreads Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

New Plymouth district councillor Anneka Carlson has come under fire for posting a video of her personal views about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Anneka Carlson posted a 13-minute video to her personal Facebook page on Thursday, discussing why she would not be getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Taranaki has the slowest vaccine rollout of any region in the country.

The video, which covers topics including vaccine efficacy and human rights, has been condemned by microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

The Auckland University associate professor and New Zealander of the Year said she couldn't even bring herself to watch the whole thing.

“It’s really unhelpful when, people in types of positions like she is, continue to spread their uninformed reckons," Wiles said.

"Her video has every red flag she’s not getting good information from the right places. She's basically just parroting the same misinformation.

“Misinformation spreads really well, because misinformation that scares people, or makes people angry is more likely to be shared. I’d like to see the material removed from online.”

STUFF Vaccine or virus? Declining the vaccine is far riskier than having it.

Wiles said people could feel confident in the vaccine and there was plenty of evidence to back this up.

As reported on in Stuff's vaccine myth-busting project The Whole Truth the vaccines were subject to rigorous testing before approval and continued monitoring.

The data also shows if vaccinated you are less likely to get Covid, or be hospitalised or die from the virus, and the risk of death or severe reaction from vaccines is miniscule.

"The data is showing that you're far less likely to get infected, and if you are infected you're far less infectious or infectious for less time. And with Delta all of that matters,” Wiles said.

A vaccine that produces full immunity does not exist for any virus, but the Pfizer is one of the most effective on the market.

New Zealand has been in level 4 lockdown since Tuesday August 17, following the discovery of a single case of the Delta variant in Auckland. The number of people found to be infected with the variant quickly increased and by Friday there were 347 active cases.

On Friday afternoon Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will stay in level 4 lockdown for a further two weeks, while the rest of the country will move to level 3 from midnight Tuesday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff There was a big turn out for the first day of the essential workers mass vaccination event taking place in New Plymouth on Friday and Saturday. The event will move to Hāwera on Sunday.

While the New Plymouth District Council has not asked Carlson to remove the video, it has distanced itself from it, with Mayor Neil Holdom saying it was not a reflection of the council's views.

“Individual councillors’ right to express their personal views are protected under the Local Government Act,” he said.

The NPDC had been working alongside tangata whenua, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) and others to minimise the spread and impacts of Covid-19 and support the national vaccination campaign, he said.

At August 24, the TDHB has administered 53,111 doses of the vaccine, and only 18.27 per cent of the eligible population in Taranaki was fully vaccinated.

But its hoped mass vaccination events, like that currently running for essential workers in New Plymouth, and an increase in the number of pharmacies and GPs administering doses will help boost the numbers.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said he has booked in for his vaccinations.

“Ensuring everyone in Taranaki wanting to be vaccinated is vaccinated is a critical part of our plan to save lives and reduce the harm caused by this virus,” Holdom said.

“Vaccination is integral to kick-starting our economy again and saving jobs locally. I have booked in for my jabs as part of our team approach to crushing Covid and getting back to work.”

TDHB chief executive Rosemary Clements said in written statement all vaccines approved for use in New Zealand have a good safety record and have ongoing safety monitoring.

“We strongly advise our community to be well-informed about immunisation and source their information from health professionals, not those without any expertise,” she said.

”While we respect a person’s right to their own opinion regarding immunisation, we strongly advocate that immunisation is the most effective and safest way to actively protect yourself and your family/whānau.”

In an emailed statement, Carlson stood by her claims in the video and did not regret posting it online.

“The key message is about allowing an open discussion to happen. Allowing people to express their concerns without being labelled an anti-vaxxer,” she said.