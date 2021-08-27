Covid-19: Winton Mitre 10 staff report negative day 12 tests

Craig Flynn, Christine Flynn and Ethan Smith were self-isolating in Winton and Invercargill after attending the Mitre 10 awards dinner in Auckland.

The Winton Mitre 10 staff who had been self-isolating after becoming close contacts in the Delta outbreak have reported receiving negative day 12 Covid-19 tests.

The store's manager Craig Flynn posted a Facebook message saying that the three staff members who were isolating had all returned negative results.

They were considered close contacts after attending a national Mitre 10 awards dinner at Spark Arena in Auckland on August 12 where a bartender had been carrying Covid-19.

“We are all obviously very happy about this and have enjoyed getting outside our properties this afternoon for some fresh air,” Flynn says in the post on Friday morning.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Getting South Island to alert level 3 'not as simple as no positive cases'

* Timaru and Oamaru Mitre 10 staff return negative Covid-19 tests

* Covid-19: Business owner's devastation after becoming a close contact



“Thank you again for all the support over the past week. It has certainly made isolation a little bit easier," he said.

Staff members from Mitre 10 Te Anau and Mitre 10 Invercargill were also isolating after being at the dinner.

All media queries had been directed to Mitre 10's head office, but a spokesperson would not comment on the Covid-19 status of staff in the South Island, citing privacy reasons.

Meanwhile, ESR recorded a second week of clear wastewater tests in Southland and Otago.

Southland samples are taken at Invercargill, Gore and Bluff, although Gore was not tested this week and Bluff had not been tested the week prior.

Invercargill’s wastewater has tested negative for Covid-19 for the third week in a row.