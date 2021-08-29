Age Concern, Grey Power managers deliver meals and groceries to members

Age Concern manager Janette Turner, of Invercargill, with some meals made by the organisation for it members during lockdown.

Age Concern and Grey Power Southland bosses have been out helping the elderly with meals and grocery shopping in Invercargill during the lockdown.

Age Concern manager Janette Turner said 400 meals had been made by its staff and taken to members in one week.

“Normally, we deliver 60 a week to those who don’t cook for themselves and have no one to pick them up.

“We sell between 400 and 500 meals a week over the counter, but people haven’t been able to come in [because of lockdown].”

People had a box or seat close to their house door for the meals to be left on, Turner said.

“They’ve got their own systems on where they want the meals put.”

From feedback received and what they were noticing, Turner and Grey Power Southland office manager Stephanie de Ruyter agreed most elderly were staying calm during the lockdown.

“They’ve been through it once before, and I think now they understand that people are there to help them, and they only have to pick up the phone and ring,” Turner said.

Up to Thursday night she had made 38 trips to supermarkets to buy groceries for it members since the lockdown started last week.

Most of the shopping was for milk, bread, butter and some meat.

“Most of the people who needed help with their groceries are people, [a] who don’t have online access to order that way, [b] they’re on their own and don’t have family or anyone that they’d be prepared to ask and [c] people who have been caught out due to illness or some unexpected thing that’s left them with not quite the supplies they needed,” de Ruyter said.

Age Concern advice for the elderly during lockdown: