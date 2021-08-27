Covid 19: Gore's MLT Event Centre becomes a mass vaccination centre

Gore’s MLT Event Centre, which has been turned into a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

While most teens were probably still in bed on Friday morning during level 4 lockdown, Nik Lamont was in a queue at Gore’s MLT Event Centre with his mum, Tania.

The centre was repurposed as the district’s mass Covid-19 vaccination centre, and the family had made a booking to get vaccinated together.

“I didn’t have much choice,’’ he said, with a sideways look at his mum, “but we have to do it to stay safe,’’ Nik said.

Tania found out about the clinic on social media on Thursday and made a booking online.

“It was very easy to make the booking and this is a good site to have it at,’’ she said.

After checking in with staff, Nik was taken to a booth where he was vaccinated by Gore Medical Centre registered nurse Shona Davie, and then waited for the mandatory 15 minutes on chairs that had been placed on one of the centre’s netball courts.

“I didn’t feel a thing, and I don’t feel any side effects now. It was okay,’’ Nik said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore Medical Centre practice manager Petrina Falconer at the vaccination centre at the MLT Event Centre.

Gore Medical Centre practice manager Petrina Falconer said staff had spent the last two days setting the centre up, with support from WellSouth.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Nik Lamont, 12, gets his vaccination from Gore Medical Centre nurse Shona Davie at the MLT Events Centre, which has been turned into a mass vaccination clinic.

Medical staff are expecting to carry out about 260 vaccinations a day at the site.

“We had to cancel the clinics we were having when we went into Level 4 so this gives us the chance to catch those people up, and for anyone else who wants to be vaccinated to come here,’’ she said.

“We’re hoping to get through the population here ahead of the national schedule. We’d prefer people made bookings online or on the phone so we have a minimum amount of walk-ups, but we will take them if we can – but if you have a booking you are guaranteed your dose.’’

As a trial the centre vaccinated 200 people on Thursday before it opened for bookings, just to make sure its systems worked.

“They were front-line workers from Countdown, local police and some other essential service people like teachers who because of the work they do hadn’t been able to get time to get their vaccination.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Nik Lamont, 12, waiting after his jab at the Gore MLT Event Centre, which has been turned into a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The medical centre staff were enjoying being involved and helping the community, she said.

The centre would be open on Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps for longer if there was a demand for it.

MLT Event Centre manager Martin Mackereth said using the council’s sports stadium as a vaccine centre was a good idea.

“We can’t be open, so we may as well be using it, and we were definitely keen to help out,’’ he said.

Covid-19 vaccinations are also available from the Gore Health Centre, La Hoods Pharmacy. Quins Pharmacy and the Mataura Medical Centre in the Gore district.