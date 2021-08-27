Covid-19: Child under 12 given Pfizer vaccine, not yet approved by Medsafe

The prime minister appeared to question the validity of reports vaccines have been given to children under 12, when asked at a press conference. They were later confirmed to be true.

At least one child under the age of 12 has received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, an age group yet to be approved by regulator Medsafe, Stuff can confirm.

On Friday, Stuff revealed ProCare, the country’s largest network of primary healthcare providers, had contacted general practices after receiving reports from “a variety of sources across the sector” of people under 12 getting Covid-19 shots.

A spokesperson for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre told Stuff it was aware of one case where a parent confirmed their child was 12 but did not provide proof of date of birth, and the NRHCC was unable to find their NHI (national health index) number prior to the vaccination.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff There have been reports of under-12s being given the Pfizer vaccine.

“A later data reconciliation showed that the child was under 12,” the spokesperson said.

Medsafe approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 in June, and they became eligible to get a jab last week.

When people attend community vaccination centres, parents are asked to verify the age of their child, and that information is then checked in the NHI database.

If the centre is unable to locate the details, “we then require proof of their date or birth, such as a birth certificate or a passport”, the NRHCC spokeswoman said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Drive-through vaccination centres have been busy since the latest outbreak plunged the country into lockdown.

“We have reminded all staff that where a NHI record is not available, they must require proof of date of birth before proceeding with a vaccination,” she said.

Under-12s are receiving the Pfizer vaccine in other countries, including Israel. Clinical trials in 5 to 11-year-olds are ongoing in the United States.

But in New Zealand it is not yet approved to be given to children any younger than 12. Despite that, there have been reports of under-12s getting the jab since over-12s became eligible.

Speaking at Friday afternoon's media briefing, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he was not aware of such reports.

Bloomfield said the Covid immunisation register had a “very clear cut-off”, so unless the date of birth indicates the person is 12 or over, they cannot be included.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said parents should not be seeking vaccinations for children under 12 because the evidence is “not yet there”.

Staff at clinics should also be verifying the ages of those getting vaccinated, he said.

“Parents should not be seeking vaccinations for children under 12 because the evidence is not yet there,” he said.

In a statement to Stuff, ProCare confirmed it had issued a reminder to its practices.

“Following reports that some under 12s had received the vaccine, we have reminded our 165 practices that the Pfizer vaccine is not authorised to be given to children under the age of 12 via email communications over the last two nights,” the statement said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The NRHCC, which covers the Northland and three metro-Auckland DHBs, confirmed it was aware of at least one child under 12 receiving the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

Gabrielle Lord, nursing director and general manager practice services, said staff were reminded via email that the Pfizer vaccine is not authorised to be given to children under the age of 12.

There had been no reports of the vaccine being given to under-12s at any of ProCare’s sites, she said.

Medical director for the College of GPs, Dr Bryan Betty said he had not heard any reports of it happening among GPs or otherwise.

However, if any practice or vaccinator was doing it, it was “very concerning”.

It was “black and white” that the vaccine was not approved for children under the age of 12 at this stage – a decision based on safety data and research, he said.

Betty said the guidelines were there for a reason. If a problem arose after someone was vaccinated when it was not approved, the provider would be liable.