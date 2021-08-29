Teachers and students won't have to wear masks when schools reopen at level 3

Cream Eatery owners Chrissy and Luke Houghton are prepping for the shift to level 3 on Wednesday. (first published on 27 August.)

Teachers and students will not have to don masks at schools and early learning centres when parts of New Zealand go to alert level 3 on Wednesday.

Schools, kura and early learning centres have been nervously awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Education on what level 3 under the threat of the Delta variant will look like.

The Ministry of Education provided information in a bulletin sent to schools on Sunday afternoon.

Public health officials had done a “detailed investigation” into whether masks should be worn in schools at level 3, and decided not to recommend them “for a range of reasons, most particularly because face coverings that are handled incorrectly or are moved around can present a greater risk than no covering”.

The rules for schools at level 3 are similar to last year's period at level 3, but three main differences: bubbles are limited to 10 students; singing can be done only outside and 2 metres apart; and staff with higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 can be at school if they are fully vaccinated.

Teachers who have not yet had a chance to be vaccinated are anxious about being on the frontline under the Delta variant, and want priority access to vaccination.

At level 3, the government scheme to provide childcare for essential workers will not operate.

Early learning centres, schools and kura will be open for tamariki whose parents or carers need to go to work and have no other options for childcare – not only those classified as essential workers. They must also keep providing distance learning options for all children who are learning from home.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ/Stuff New Zealand Principals' Federation national president Perry Rush says level 3 is challenging for teachers.

Schools and centres will set up bubbles to help maintain physical distancing in and out of the classroom. Visiting parents, carers and whānau should keep 2 metres apart from people outside their household.

New Zealand Principals' Federation national president Perry Rush told Stuff last week level 3 was difficult for schools because they had to provide on-site and online learning simultaneously.

Last year only 1 or 2 per cent of the school population attended at level 3, he said.

Wairekei School principal and president of Canterbury Principals’ association Shane Buckner said some teachers were anxious about returning to work before they were fully vaccinated.

“Some of my teachers would love [to have priority access to vaccines] but at the moment we are happy with the priority being given to police and supermarket workers.

“If we could get up the priority line faster, it would be good.”

Beckenham school principal Sandy Hastings said schools were still waiting on more guidance from the Government on how to operate at level 3 under the Delta variant.

Teachers and parents were frustrated with online learning, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Liam Rutherford from NZEI says some teachers are anxious about life at level 3.

“We do our best, but it’s difficult.”

Last year, the school had about 24 children attending, but this year could be different, she said.

Some parents might be more cautious about sending their children to school with the Delta variant, but some would have more experience from last year’s level 3 and might expect more of their staff to be at work, she said.

Children would access the same online learning from school as their peers learning from home. It was unclear yet how many children would be in each bubble, but Hastings believed it would be 10.

It would make sense fast-track access to Covid-19 vaccines for teachers next, especially those in Auckland, she said.

NZEI Te Riu Roa, the country’s largest education union, is not advocating for teachers to gain priority access to Covid-19 vaccines at this stage.

President Liam Rutherford said vulnerable teachers and principals were not expected to be on-site at level 3.

Bubbling, social distancing, mask use and other public health measures would give teachers an extra layer of safety, he said.

A Ministry of Education spokeswoman said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would provide an update on level 3 restrictions about 4pm on Monday.

The ministry would share all updates and public health messaging in a bulletin shortly thereafter to schools, kura and early childhood centres.

Teachers did not have to disclose their vaccination status with the ministry, she said.