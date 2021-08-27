'Another gloomy week': Frustration over four-day wait for most of NZ to move to level 3

Leaders south of Auckland have expressed frustration and disappointment over staying in full lockdown for another four days – despite having no community cases of Covid-19 for nearly 300 days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday afternoon that all of New Zealand south of Auckland would move down an alert level at 11.59pm on Tuesday. Auckland and Northland would remain in alert level 4.

The move was a reflection of the South Island and lower North Island managing to remain Covid-free since the latest outbreak in Auckland that plunged the country into lockdown on August 17.

Ardern said no decision had been made for how long level 3 would be in place. It would be reviewed weekly.

She urged anyone with Covid symptoms to get tested. If there was any evidence the Government had made the wrong call in changing levels, it would fix that.

Thousands of Covid-19 tests have been done in the South Island over the past nine days, but none have returned positive results.

Christchurch wastewater tested positive for the virus on Saturday and Monday but Crown scientific research body ESR stressed it was probably due to the four Covid-19 cases in the city’s managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said samples were being taken from several pump stations to rule out any positive community cases.

The last community cases in Canterbury were two health workers at the Sudima Airport Hotel MIQ.

They tested positive on November 2 and November 3 last year (297 days ago), while a large group of Russian and Ukranian mariners were in MIQ.

Ardern said keeping all of New Zealand in level 4 for another four days would give authorities more confidence.

There were also cases in Wellington with contacts expected to return test results in the coming days.

‘We still have to pay all our bills’

Christchurch restaurateur Richard Sinke, who owns Dux Central and Dux Dine restaurant, said level 3 was “no good to us at all”.

Sinke said they would have to wait until level 2 to open, though that would still incur extra costs with table service and spacing out patrons.

While the Government's wage scheme helped pay staff in the meantime, the resurgence payment scheme only met a small proportion of fixed outgoings such as rent and insurance, he said.

“The large problem for me is the cashflow has just stopped, but we still have to pay all our bills.”

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult, who had been advocating for the South Island to move to alert level 2 this weekend, was disappointed by the four-day wait for level 3.

“Clearly it’s a whole lot worse than I thought it would be.”

Level 3 lets businesses operate if they can do so without physical contact, and opens schools to children whose parents need to work. Restaurants and other eateries are allowed to open for contactless delivery and takeaways.

It still requires people to work from home if possible, and only exercise and shop close to home.

Boult said Kiwis’ health must come first, but the longer level 4 lasted the more the economic health of tourism towns such as Queenstown, Wānaka and Te Anau would suffer.

His biggest concern was getting skifields open again – even if only for South Islanders.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult is frustrated by the four-day wait for level 3 in the South Island.

“It would bring some people into town ... and it gives people a bit of hope.

“Now we're just looking at another gloomy week.”

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson was “pretty gutted” by Cabinet's decision.

Skifields could not reopen until alert level 2. The earliest that would possibly happen now would be September 8, leaving only a few weeks of ski time before the season closed.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson said businesses had hoped to reopen on Saturday or have the weekend to put plans in place for Monday.

“We know that at alert level 3, 90 per cent of businesses will be able to operate and do so safely.”

Treasury had forecast lockdown cost the country $1.45 billion a week, but that did not include the emotional toll on many people, she said.

“Ongoing lockdowns cannot be part of our long-term future.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A group cross an eerily quiet Bealey Ave in Christchurch during level 4 lockdown.

“We need to identify ways to operate safely and accelerate our vaccination programme, as it will be critical that we do everything we can to help businesses.”

A free helpline service is available for all businesses. In the South Island, the phone number is 0800 50 50 96.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois urged hospitality businesses to seek help if they needed it.

“Our most recent feedback from members shows that whilst they largely support the level 4 lockdown, 75 per cent of those businesses wouldn't be financially viable after two weeks at this level.”

Some had just finished paying off loans they had to take during the last lockdown, “so they're devastated they're back in that position”.

First step to freedom

Tourism Industry Aotearoa welcomed Friday's announcement as the first step in lifting restrictions.

“Tourism was the first industry to be affected by the pandemic and will be the last to recover,” chief executive Chris Roberts said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A motorists pulls up to the Covid-19 testing station on Orchard Rd in Christchurch.

“For many, the most useful thing they can do right now is encourage their staff, their whānau and everyone they know to get vaccinated.”

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel welcomed the news of an upcoming level change, but said it was important that people remained vigilant and followed the current alert level rules.

“This is not the time for us to get complacent.”

Council-owned facilities such as libraries and gyms would remain closed until level 2, but all essential city services would operate as normal during level 3.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the vast majority of New Zealanders were complying with the restrictions, but 79 people had been charged with breaking the rules.

He cited Canterbury as having the highest number of online breach reports (1369, out of a total of 6883), but noted it had the highest population of police’s 12 districts.

Police in Canterbury had also dealt with several small-scale protests and people found outside their home for non-essential purposes, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch's City Mall on Cashel St becomes a drive-through vaccination centre.

Meanwhile, a decision on Auckland and Northland’s level status will be reviewed by Cabinet on Monday.

Based on the size of the outbreak, which was potentially closer in scale to the original outbreak in 2020, it was likely Auckland would remain at level 4 for two more weeks, Ardern said.

She reminded New Zealanders that no regional travel was allowed, except for essential workers who had had the appropriate exemption to cross the boundary.

When asked if the Government would consider suspending all flights for the time being, Ardern said a country could not exist without air and sea freight arriving from overseas.

Earlier on Friday it was announced there were 70 new community cases in Auckland, growing the cluster to 347 active cases – 333 in Auckland and 14 in Wellington.

Nineteen of the current community cases are in a stable condition in hospital, including one person in an intensive care unit.

Of the total cluster, 278 cases have been epidemiologically linked to existing cases, and investigations are ongoing for 69 cases.