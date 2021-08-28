Carless Aucklander 'extremely frustrated' over struggle to access Covid-19 test

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says lockdown is starting to work and isn't interested in debating NZ's Covid response strategy.

An Auckland woman without a car has been left feeling “extremely frustrated” after trying to get a Covid-19 test for her son, and says those in a similar situation need more support.

Rebecca Brockwell-Auckland, who lives in Glen Eden, said she was forced to rely on her ex-partner to drive her and her 15-year-old about five kilometres to the New Lynn testing station after he became a close contact from visiting two locations of interest.

“I don't drive and I've got breathing issues, so even if I could go on the bus I can't actually walk to the bus stop,” she said.

Auckland Transport said public transport services would only be available at alert level 4 for a select few reasons, including accessing a Covid-19 test or vaccination.

But Waka Kotahi advice said those who were unwell, had been in contact with someone with the virus, had been ordered to self-isolate, or were awaiting a Covid-19 test result should not use public transport.

Brockwell-Auckland said those with no access to a personal vehicle were left stranded without a way to reach most testing centres if they became a contact.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Those without cars are finding it difficult to access testing centres around Auckland. (File photo)

“My ex-mother and father-in-law, they're in their 80s, what are we supposed to do if they need a Covid test? Is my ex-husband supposed to drive over, potentially putting him at risk, and take them for the tests or do they risk going on public transport because neither of them can drive?” she said.

She had also approached the local GPs in her area, but all said they were either only taking in their own patients, or not doing testing at all.

Green Party Covid-19 response and transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said mobile testing units needed to be established to help those in a similar situation to Brockwell-Auckland.

David White stuff.co.nz The queue for Auckland's Northcote Covid-19 testing centre snakes around the entire township.

“Not everyone in New Zealand owns a car or has access to one, especially in our denser cities. As far as I know, there hasn't been a lot of planning around access to testing stations, vaccine centres without one.

“That's really something the Ministry of Health and Covid-19 response teams need to be thinking about,” she said.

Brockwell-Auckland agreed, saying home testing would be immensely helpful for those without the ability to get to testing stations.

“It was extremely frustrating because we want to do our bit and get the all-clear for my son.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Julie Anne Genter says mobile Covid-19 testing units need to be set up.

Genter asked Minister for Transport Michael Wood, in a transport and infrastructure select committee on Wednesday, about what those wanting a test should do if they did not have access to a personal vehicle.

Wood said the Government had worked hard to set up testing centres in locations that were easily accessible.

“In terms of people who might have challenges in terms of getting to those centres, the key advice is to ring Healthline and talk through that concern, because some solutions will probably be a little different depending on that individual’s particular circumstances and depending on the place that that person’s at,” he said.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) website said community testing centres around Tāmaki Makaurau were both drive-through and walk-in.

A walk-in only testing centre was also recently set up in Auckland’s CBD to meet the needs of the electorate, which has one of the lowest car ownership rates in the country.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.