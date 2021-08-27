'Bitter pill': Northland upset at being stuck with Auckland at Covid-19 level 4

Northland businesses and leaders are upset they have to stay at alert level 4, alongside Auckland, despite zero cases and locations of interest in the region.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday afternoon that Northland and Auckland would stay at level 4, while the rest of the country would drop to level 3 after Tuesday.

Ardern said Northland was included with Auckland because of a positive case in Warkworth, at Auckland's northern boundary.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Northland businesses will have to stay closed until further notice, despite no cases of Covid-19 in the area. (File photo)

“Although Warkworth was included in Auckland’s boundary in the past, we're concerned about potential movement through that site on northbound journeys,” she said.

Northland was preparing to be “an island” – cut off from the rest of the country by Auckland’s alert level, as it has been in previous alert changes.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Steve Smith said staying in level 4 was not what he had hoped for the region.

“We were obviously expecting a move to level 3.”

Smaller businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, wouldn’t get money back from what they had lost from being in lockdown, Smith said.

Supplied NorthChamber chief executive Steve Smith says the decision is not what the region was hoping for. (file photo)

“The loss of revenue is a bitter pill to swallow.”

Steve Smith said the potential for Auckland to be in level 4 lockdown for much longer was concerning, as the city was one of Northland’s biggest trading partners.

Former Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira said the region staying at level 4 was disappointing but no surprise given “the door was left open” to Aucklanders coming into the region.

SUPPLIED Hone Harawira, centre, with two other volunteers helped run the Tai Tokerau Border Control checkpoint on State Highway 1 at Waiomio, north of Whangārei, at alert level 4 last year.

Harawira said Northland communities were operating as if the Delta variant had made its way to the region – despite no cases being confirmed there.

Tai Tokerau Border Control, which Harawira voluntarily helps run, has already expressed dismay it was not allowed to set up checkpoints or roadblocks when the lockdown was announced.

He said staying in a strict lockdown was not going to make it any easier for local industries, such as forestry crews which were normally planting at this time of year.

Denise Piper/Stuff Hone Harawira tried to set up checkpoints in Northland in January but was stopped by police.

It was “tough”, he said, but communities were doing what they could to help those most vulnerable.

For cafe owner Helen Smith, staying in alert level 4 will mean more loss of produce and food.

She had bought supplies on Friday in the hope the region would move to level 3 on Saturday, and the announcement meant some of it would go to waste, she said.

“It's a pretty disappointing announcement.

“I’m a little flabbergasted that [Ardern] included Northland because of one case in Warkworth, which isn’t even in Northland.”

Helen Smith said the sudden lockdown announcement last week also meant produce and baking went to waste.

But she said she was grateful for the support of local customers, and hoped to be able to serve them as soon as possible.