Covid-19: Here's everything you need to know about the alert level divide coming into play next week

Auckland looks set to face two more weeks of alert level 4, Jacinda Ardern has announced, while everywhere south of the city will move to level 3 on Wednesday.

Next week, two different Covid-19 alert levels will come into play. Here’s everything you need to know.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand will remain under Covid-19 alert level 4 this weekend and into the start of next week.

It's at 11.59pm Tuesday August 31 that things get interesting. At this time, all of the country south of Auckland will move down to alert level 3. So this is from Waikato down.

Auckland and the wider Northland area will remain in alert level 4 for now. Cabinet will review the settings for these regions on Monday August 30.

At the post-Cabinet news conference on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was likely that Auckland would remain at the strictest level setting for a further two weeks.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the alert level changes coming into play at a post-Cabinet press conference.

Ardern said that if there's any evidence that Cabinet has made the wrong call with the change to levels, she will fix that.

“We may be seeing the beginning of a plateau in cases,” Ardern said on Friday, after 70 new cases were reported. The outbreak has now grown to 347 cases, with the vast majority being in Auckland and 14 cases in Wellington.

Timeline to come

It's not yet clear exactly how long the South Island and North Island (excluding Auckland and Northland) will be in level 3.

Ardern said she would provide a further update on the timeline expected on Monday August 30, following the Cabinet meeting. These news conferences are usually held around 3pm.

It’s also not clear exactly how long Northland and the Far North would remain in level 4. The extension of level 4 for these areas is due to the recent case in Warkworth.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown will be among the areas heading into level 3 next week.

During the press conference, Ardern made it clear that Auckland would likely remain in this setting for a further two weeks due to the growing Delta outbreak.

However, it's possible Northland and the Far North may see a level change before Auckland – more information about this will likely be given on Monday.

The alert level 3 settings for the rest of New Zealand would next be reviewed on September 6.

What you need to know about the border, south of Auckland

Ardern confirmed that a “hard” boundary south of Auckland would be reinstated, similar to the one used in February's outbreak. This encompasses all of the Auckland region, Port Waikato and parts of northern Waikato.

No regional travel is allowed at level 3 and 4. For the boundary south of Auckland, essential workers will require exemptions to cross it, and there will be a police presence.

“The usual checkpoints will be in place, officials – including from the police – have been working on making sure that the boundary will work as smoothly as possible,” Ardern said.

The Office of the Prime Minister/Supplied Northern boundary map

What happens under alert level 3?

At alert level 3, you must still work from home unless that is not possible. If you have to leave your house to work, you must maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from all other staff and not have contact with members of the public.

Takeaway food with contactless payment is once more allowed, online ordering opens up for shopping for more than the bare essentials too.

Butchers and green grocers can once again open and trades and construction work can again continue if it can be done with appropriate social distancing.