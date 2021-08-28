Long-term public health measures needed alongside vaccination for borders to re-open

A modelling tool developed by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) highlights the need for public health measures alongside vaccination to prevent Covid-19 deaths.

The tool is based on mathematical models created for the paper, Covid-19 vaccine strategies for Aotearoa New Zealand, led by Victoria University of Wellington’s Professor Colin Simpson in collaboration with ESR, and published in The Lancet.

Even with a “highly effective vaccine and high total update”, reopening New Zealand's borders will result in increased cases of Covid-19, hospitalisations and death, the authors found.

One hypothetical – based on a two-year open-border scenario and without public health controls – assumed 10 positive cases were coming into the country daily, and 90 per cent of the population was vaccinated (including children not yet eligible). It predicted an estimated 11,400 hospitalisations (with a peak of 324 active and 36 new daily cases) and 1030 deaths.

The tool allows members of the public to look at different vaccination rates, and adjust other parameters including vaccine effectiveness.

It also highlights two different vaccination strategies: a high-risk targeting strategy, where the population with the highest risk of severe disease and death from Covid-19 is given priority, and a spread-minimising strategy, that reduces spread by targeting younger people who have most social contact.

Simpson and his colleagues found targeting vaccination of high-risk groups would result in fewer hospitalisations and deaths, but a higher number of cases when compared to a strategy targeting reduced transmission.

More than 1 million New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – roughly a quarter of the eligible population, those aged 12 and older. About 2 million people, 44 per cent of the eligible population, have had their first dose.

Andrew Sporle at the University of Auckland’s Department of Statistics said it was critical to include strategies to ensure maximum protection for Māori and Pasifika.

There are two ways Māori and Pasifika could be at greater risk from the coronavirus. The first is if they’re more likely to catch the virus. The second is if they’re more likely to get seriously sick or die once infected.

A Te Punaha Matatini study suggested Māori would be 50 per cent more likely to die than non-Maori if Covid-19 ran wild in New Zealand. In the 40-59 age group, Māori could be almost five times as likely to die as Pākehā.

“Prioritising vaccinations for those most at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection (including Māori and Pasifika) benefits the whole population as well as protecting those groups,” Sporle said.

“We know that opening the border will result in local cases of Covid-19. Minimising the resulting hospitalisations and deaths requires prioritisation of those groups and communities most at risk, as Australia and Canada have done.”

Sporle said more information about vaccination rates among different age groups and ethnicities was needed, rather than the broad-brush data currently provided.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the country’s “number one strategy right now is elimination and vaccination”.