Uni student stuck alone in tiny bedroom thanks to missing Covid test

Freeman McCall’s 4-metre by 2.25-metre student bedroom has become his cell, thanks to a missing Covid test result that means his fellow students can leave their rooms, but he can’t.

McCall, an 18-year-old first-year commerce and communications student at Auckland University, was a close contact of one of the Delta outbreak’s first positive cases.

Along with all the other residents of the university’s Whittaker and Waipārūrū residential halls, he was considered a close contact and tested on campus last Sunday, August 22, by a team from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Freeman McCall/Supplied Freeman McCall has spent two weeks in his small uni bedroom, and could be confined there for longer still.

But while his fellow students got their results on Monday, McCall’s has gone missing – and nobody can tell him where. Until it comes, he’s isolated in his room and allowed to leave only to use the bathroom. The other students, bubbled together in floors, can use the laundry, exercise alone, and use a common room to make hot drinks.

McCall had already been tested two days earlier at a GP practice in central Auckland on August 20 – results which took four days to return and were sent to his mother’s home, rather than him, but did come back negative.

McCall said he had phoned the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS), Healthline, the Covid-19 healthline and the Ministry of Health (which didn’t answer the phone) in vain. The ministry’s recorded message told him to call his GP for results – they sent him a result from a test he took in 2020, and then the one from August 20, but not his most recent one.

McCall’s hall of residence also made attempts to find out his result and he said the university had been excellent in looking after his welfare – including delivering cooked meals to his door – but he was frustrated that nobody in the health sector could tell him what had happened.

After Stuff made enquiries, McCall was contacted on Saturday afternoon by a doctor from ARPHS who told him he had a negative result – but was looking at the August 20 test.

McCall says the doctor then said the other test must have gone astray, but he hadn’t lost any privileges anyway as a close contact. An email sent to McCall from ARPHS and seen by Stuff suggested his mobile number was not working, although it was the same number he talked to Stuff, and then subsequently ARPHS on.

But McCall said other students had received mixed messages from the Ministry of Health, told they could go outside after their first negative test, then later told to stay indoors until their day 12 test, but they could at least move within the building, using the facilities.

McCall’s only view of the outside world from his window is the wall of a neighbouring building, and a glimpse of State Highway 16, and he can cross his room in six steps. He’s done some university work and some Les Mills workouts on TVNZ On Demand. “But there’s not a lot of room in here. I’m dying to get out for a run.”

Freeman McCall/Supplied McCall’s main view of the outside world from his window is the wall of a neighbouring building.

McCall understands that after a negative day 12 test and a total of 14 days in isolation he will be allowed outside.

But while his first contact with the case was at a university ball on August 14, which would have seen him allowed out on Saturday, that has since been extended to August 31, then potentially September 2 due to later potential contacts in the hall dining room. “If the same thing happens with my 12-day test, I will be here forever,” he joked.

McCall’s mother, Claire McCall, said she was concerned about what being confined in a small space was doing to her son’s mental health.

Freeman McCall/Supplied Freeman McCall’s mother is concerned that being confined in a small space could affect her son’s mental health.

“But I was more frustrated because we couldn't get any answers. It was stressful. So far, in all our dealings with the health system concerning Covid, the tests and vaccinations, it's been really positive.

“But we phoned Healthline, our GP, the Ministry of Health and Auckland Public health service, and no-one could tell us anything. They just told us to wait.

“It worries me to think they may have lost the test. Because not only does that have real-world consequences, it could be there's an underlying issue in the system.

“How many others are sitting in self-isolation with rising anxiety levels waiting for a test result that never comes?”

In a statement, the Ministry of Health did not directly address where McCall’s missing results had got to. Instead, it said anyone who hadn’t received results within five days should call the testing centre or GP they were tested at.

The ministry said testing volumes were at unprecedented levels and five times above the norm, with 280,000 tests processed over the past seven days, and 37,020 on Thursday alone, but it was aiming to return results within a two to five day range and wait times were decreasing. However, higher-risk cases and essential workers were being prioritised, leading to delays for “lower-risk individuals”.

“We acknowledge that waiting for test results can be stressful, and we would like to thank everyone who has come forward to be tested. You are doing your bit in New Zealand’s fight against the current outbreak.”

The Ministry later came back to say McCall had been contacted with his result, which appeared to be a reference to the earlier test, not the missing one.

Auckland Regional Public Health did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.