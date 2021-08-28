Covid-19: Falling case numbers, wastewater results and high testing rates key to shift to alert level 2

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to Covid-19 alert level 3 next week.

While New Zealand outside of Auckland and Wellington has managed to remain Covid-free during the current outbreak, it would be unrealistic for regions to consider themselves unaffected by what is happening in Auckland, a public health expert says.

Professor Michael Plank from the University of Canterbury’s School of Mathematics and Statistics, said South Island residents might be frustrated by the announcement that the region will not be moved to alert level 3 until next week, even though it has had no community cases of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday that the whole country south of Auckland will move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday. Auckland and Northland will remain in alert level 4.

Plank said any decision on the alert level for the South Island cannot be made without considering the situation in Auckland, as the risk of the virus leaking beyond the city remains constant.

“Bear in mind that this outbreak started when someone travelled from New South Wales with the virus and it leaked out of quarantine,” he said.

“The Cook Strait is a lot smaller than the Tasman Sea and we don’t have a 14-day quarantine for people moving between the islands.

“We’ve got people doing essential work and moving essential goods across the country, so there is always that risk [of spreading the virus].”

Plank said he would expect the Government to want to see case numbers going down in Auckland as a clear sign that the lockdown had started bringing the outbreak under control before considering moving the rest of the country down to alert level 2.

That would of course include no positive cases popping up in other parts of the country, and wastewater testing continuing to produce negative results.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Distinction Hotel in Christchurch is being used as an isolation facility. (File photo)

But Plank said that would not necessarily mean it is inconceivable for the rest of the country to move to alert level 2 while Auckland is still in full lockdown.

It is possible the South Island could be moved to alert level 2 while Auckland is still in alert level 4, but such a shift would be less likely for regions around Auckland.

“We know a lot of essential workers travel into Auckland for work, and there are people who have to travel across that Auckland boundary for work purposes.

“That becomes very difficult when one side of that boundary is in level 2, with the amount of activity that is allowed under level 2, while Auckland is in level 4,” Plank said.

Having alert level 4 on one side of the Cook Strait and alert level 2 on the other would bring challenges for controlling such a border to ensure the virus doesn’t leak into the South Island.

Leading public health professor Nick Wilson earlier told Stuff the details of moving essential goods across that inter-island border would need to be considered and the necessary safety measures put in place.

For example, a truck driver from the North Island could drive a truck onto the ferry and have it picked up by a South Island truck driver on the other side to prevent essential workers moving back and forth, said Wilson.

Ardern said the alert level 3 settings will be reviewed after one week on September 6.

Supplied University of Canterbury Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank says the risk of having the virus leak out of Auckland through essential travel around the country should always be considered.

Plank said he didn’t expect the Government would consider it vital to have another two-week cycle pass by before moving down to alert level 2.

“I think going forward the biggest risk would be cases leaking out of Auckland through essential travel, and the way they would want to minimise that risk is to continue with really good testing rates throughout the country.”

If the further wastewater testing being done in Christchurch delivers a positive result in the next few days, that would certainly give the Government reason to reconsider moving the region out of lockdown.

“If further testing reveals the positive wastewater test was the result of community cases in Christchurch [rather than the confirmed cases in MIQ], it would be dangerous to move down alert levels when there is an unknown outbreak that we haven't managed to find yet.

“Hopefully the wastewater testing will continue to be consistent with it being from an MIQ case, but we just need to wait and see what the results of that will be.”

While New Zealand has never shifted down an alert level just before a weekend, Plank said he doubted the timing of the latest alert level shift was based on this.

“We know that people tend to go out and gather [together] more over weekends which brings about a higher risk of transmission, so from that point of view it makes sense to do it during the week.

“But I’m not sure that was part of the decision-making in this case. I think it has probably more to do with the 14-day incubation period and awaiting the results of the wastewater testing.”