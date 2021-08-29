Covid-19 NZ: Tracking Auckland's Delta outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield deliver the 1pm Covid-19 update for Sunday August 29.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has fallen, for the first time since the Auckland Delta outbreak was reported on August 17.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced 83 new cases. On Monday, just 53.

Most cases (547) are in Auckland, and 15 are in Wellington.

There are seven sub-clusters associated with the outbreak. The biggest, with 280 cases, is linked to the Assembly of God, Church of Samoa.

The church service, which took place in Māngere, South Auckland, on August 15, was a combined rally attended by more than 500 people, involving several other churches.

The second largest sub-cluster, known as the “Birkdale social group”, contains 79 cases. It includes Case A, a 58-year-old tradesman who lives in Devonport, who tested positive for the virus on August 17, and other contacts on Auckland’s North Shore.

The other five sub-clusters contain 20 or fewer people and haven’t been named by the ministry, for privacy reasons. One had perviously been referred to as “Massey households and workplaces”.

The ministry in a statement said 522 of the cases have been epidemiologically linked, while 42 remain under investigation.

Of the current community cases, 37 are in hospital; 32 in a stable condition on a ward and five in a stable condition in an intensive care unit. One is in Wellington Hospital, all the others are across Auckland hospitals.

Two of the community cases in Auckland have recovered.