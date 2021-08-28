Covid-19 NZ: Tracking the Delta outbreak

Auckland looks set to face two more weeks of alert level 4, Jacinda Ardern has announced, while everywhere south of the city will move to level 3 on Wednesday.

Within the Auckland Covid-19 Delta outbreak, there are seven distinct groups of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ten days after the country went into alert level 4 lockdown, the total number of cases in the community outbreak is at 429, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

Of those, 415 are in Auckland and 14 in Wellington.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff More than 1 million New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

While 376 have been epidemiologically linked to previously reported cases or sub-clusters, a further 53 are under investigation – though a link to the larger cluster is likely.

The biggest sub-cluster, with 197 cases, remains the Assembly of God, Church of Samoa, in South Auckland’s Māngere.

The service, on August 15, was a combined rally attended by more than 500 people, involving several other churches. Cases in Wellington were also linked to this sub-cluster.

The second largest sub-cluster, known as the “Birkdale social group”, contains 64 cases. It includes Case A, a 58-year-old tradesman who lives in Devonport, who tested positive for the virus on August 17, and other contacts on Auckland’s North Shore.

The other five sub-clusters contain fewer than 20 people and haven’t been named by the ministry, for privacy reasons. One had perviously been referred to as “Massey households and workplaces”.

Of the current community cases, 25 are in hospital; 23 are in a stable condition on a ward and two are in a stable condition in an intensive care unit. One is in Wellington Hospital, all the others are across Auckland hospitals.