Covid-19: 30 out of 34 hospital admissions are Pacific people

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to Covid-19 alert level 3 next week.

Almost all of New Zealand’s Covid-19 cases in hospital are Pacific people, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

At Sunday’s 1pm daily update, the Director-General of Health announced there were 34 community cases currently in hospital – 32 of whom were in a stable condition in a ward, and two in stable condition in an intensive care unit.

Of the cases in hospital, three were in North Shore, 18 in Middlemore, 13 in Auckland and one case in Wellington Regional hospital.

A ministry spokesperson said 30 of these cases were Pasifika.

Of the remaining four cases – one was Pākehā, two Māori and one Asian.

Bloomfield said a significant proportion, more than 60 per cent of the hospital admissions, were people under the age of 30.

The ministry spokesperson confirmed seven cases were in their 30s, eight in their 50s, three in their 60s and seven in their 70s.

supplied Middlemore Hospital, in south Auckland, has the most hospital admissions of Covid-19 cases.

One person in hospitals was below 20 and four were in their 20s.

Of the total hospital admissions, 13 were females and 21 males.

Pacific people make up most of the Covid-19 cases in the current outbreak and are one of the most vulnerable groups to Covid-19 and the Delta variant because of their higher rate of underlying health conditions.

Bloomfield said the hospital admissions was a similar trend to what has been seen overseas where there has been a Delta outbreak – a much higher proportion being younger and many without pre-existing conditions.

Bloomfield said the admission rate this outbreak was about 6-7 per cent – higher than what we’ve seen in previous (non-Delta) Covid outbreaks in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the admission rates is another indication of how Covid-19 affects everyone.

She said it was deeply concerning and the whole reason why Cabinet took immediate action to lockdown the country as early as it did.

“We know Delta is more infectious and – studies have shown – more dangerous,” Ardern said.

It was another reason why everyone needed to behave and act like they could have the virus, and adhere to restrictions.

She said the important thing with Covid admissions is that hospitals around the country have the capacity to look after people and were geared up for this.

There has been 511 cases in this outbreak, 490 of which are in Auckland and 15 in Wellington.

The Devonport and Māngere church remains the two main clusters with 68 and 237 cases, respectively.