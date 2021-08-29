Kiwis can't hide from Covid-19 at the bottom of the world

Masks and sanitiser look to be part of life for Neil and Eileen Bateup every time they head into town from their rural North Waikato home.

“I think we’ll just have to learn to live that way,” Neil Bateup said.

“My wife did the shopping for the first time since lockdown on Friday, she wore a mask, used hand sanitiser, took all the precautions.”

During the first level 4 lockdown in 2020, the couple couldn’t leave their property and relatives had to leave shopping at the gate for them.

READ MORE:

* Eight-week wait for vaccinations in Taranaki, but GPs and pharmacies expected to begin jabs 'soon'

* Covid-19: New Zealand making 'huge progress' in vaccinations, experts say

* Covid-19 NZ: Judith Collins says Government should let everyone get vaccine after community Delta outbreak



MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Neil and Eileen Bateup each were “double vaccinated” before the latest level 4 lockdown

“We are more confident this time around because we have been double vaccinated and that gives us a bit more comfort.”

Neil, 73, is the chairman of the National Rural Support Trust. He said the best way for rural communities to tackle Covid-19 was to book a vaccination at their nearest clinic.

“Obviously we haven’t got enough people in the country being vaccinated at this point in time.

“But it’s vital because the virus is hard to keep out and we can’t keep hiding away from the rest of the world.

TVNZ / Pool Of those cases, 82 are in Auckland, one is in Wellington. That brings the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to 511.

“So this is one defence we have, the other is masks and social distancing, to limit the spread.”

The Ministry of Health reported 77,965 vaccines were administered on Saturday. Of these 55,779 were first doses and 22,177 were second doses.

More than 3.28 million doses had been administered to date and, of those, more than 2.1 million were first doses and more than 1.14 million were second doses.

At Sunday’s 1pm press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talked up New Zealand’s vaccination rates but avoided answering questions on whether she was worried the country would run out of doses.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern avoided answering questions around how many vaccine doses were left in supply.

The questions were promoted by ACT, which released a statement on Sunday morning alleging the Government was on track to run out of Pfizer doses on September 2.

“It’s not a matter of whether we are running out, it’s a matter of whether or not, if we are in a position, where we need to have a little less demand than what we are seeing at the moment,” Ardern said.

“But we are not at that point yet and I will give you some information early next week.”

Bateup lives near Ōhinewai, about 40km north of Hamilton, and said it was just a 20-minute drive to his nearest vaccination clinic.

“There are a fair share of people who don’t want to get vaccinated in both urban and rural areas but I would say the restrictions are going to stay in place until we can mass vaccinate.”

Calls to the trust’s helpline dipped when the country went into lockdown on August 17 and Bateup was worried about the social isolation some might be feeling, working on the land alone.

“The longer it [lockdown] goes on, the more issues we might have with that disconnection.

“People really need to pick up the phone or Zoom chat to a friend and family to keep those connections going.”

Perennial problems around labour shortage had been amplified by the lockdown and alert levels of the past 18 months, he said.

“A lot of people are working with one staff member short, doesn’t matter what industry you’re talking about, it’s similar everywhere.

“But for now, it’s good to know farm supplies for animal health for example, are still getting through by contactless delivery, farmers are carrying on working and living in their bubbles.”

* Rural Support Trust helpline is 0800 787 354.