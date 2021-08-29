Lockdown bears: Teddies return to windows and driveways for second stint in level 4

Heather Collins is using her time in self-isolation to put on a smile on the faces of those walking by her Sockburn home. Her lockdown bears series features a bear in a different scenario each day.

A little creativity and some friendly teddy bears are being used to make people smile as the latest Covid-19 lockdown continues.

Thousands of people across the country joined the great bear hunt during the first national lockdown in March and April last year.

The effort aimed to keep children entertained and bring joy to passersby.

The idea has since grown, with a series of children's books (the first published in July last year) and at least one spin-off involving masked trees in Taranaki.

The popular lockdown bears have now returned after New Zealand went back into level 4 lockdown on August 18.

Heather Collins and husband Michael have been self-isolating at their home in Sockburn, Christchurch, after visiting two places of interest in Auckland before an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant was identified.

Collins, who had her last Covid test on Sunday, was using the time at home to find new scenarios for her bears to play out for those passing her Bucknell St home.

Supplied Heather Collins, pictured with husband Michael, lost her travel job when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. She has since started her own company, Creative Kiwi Travel, offering small group tours around New Zealand.

“They gave so much pleasure last time. I try to have a different idea each day.”

This time round she had featured a Paralympian bear, a bear getting a Covid vaccination, a bear version of Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, and a travelling bear to highlight her business.

Collins lost her job with a travel agency when the Covid-19 pandemic first struck, but quickly launched her own business, Creative Kiwi Travel, offering small tour groups around New Zealand.

Supplied/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in bear form. Collins says this bear “has been the most popular” so far.

She’d had to cancel two tours because of the latest lockdown, and would start travelling again once New Zealand returned to level 1.

In the meantime, she enjoyed watching from her kitchen window as passersby stopped to check out her bear scenes.

“Children’s faces just light up ... it’s been as good for us as it has been for those on the other side of the fence.”

Supplied This masked bear outside Collins’ home receives a Covid-19 vaccination.

Further north in Rangiora, George James was also having fun creating different scenarios for teddy bears outside his Northbrook Rd home.

“It makes a happy time out of a bad situation.”

His bears had found themselves in a bath, skateboarding, and geared up for some rain.

Supplied George James has been dressing this teddy bear up in a different costume every day during lockdown to provide some joy during a “bad situation”.

“The response has been amazing ... people really appreciate it.”

Some people had left notes, and one person even left a goody bag with some Cookie Time cookies and chocolates inside, James said.

“I try to dress [the bears] appropriately for the weather ... I’ve got a few ideas up my sleeve for a few hot days.”