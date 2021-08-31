Covid-19: Second outbreak amid level change could see NZ 'stretched to the limit'

How much of the economy can operate at Level 4 and 3?

Poor management of essential movement between a locked-down Auckland and the rest of the country at alert level 3 could potentially pose the risk of a second Covid-19 outbreak, an expert says.

“We really need to do this properly,” says leading public health academic Professor Nick Wilson when asked how the virus can be contained the worst-affected region.

“When there was that internal border between Auckland at level 3 (in February) and the rest of the country, it didn’t work well at all. This time around we need a much tighter system.”

All of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to alert level 3 at 11:59pm on Tuesday, while Auckland, the centre of the current community outbreak, will remain in full lockdown for at least another two weeks.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Investigations ongoing after transmission of Delta among essential workers

* Covid-19: Getting South Island to alert level 3 'not as simple as no positive cases'

* Covid-19 NZ: Multi-week lockdown 'certain' as NZ sees biggest day of cases since April 2020



It has been 300 days since the South Island has had a positive Covid case in the community.

While a shift to a lower alert level comes with the perks of slightly more freedom and partial reopening of businesses, the risk of a full-blown Delta outbreak similar to the one in New South Wales is possible.

On Monday 53 community cases were added to ever-increasing tally of the outbreak, now standing at 562. This despite earlier suggestions that the outbreak should have reached its peak by now.

Now was the time to look at “all options” to manage the risk, Wilson said.

This included temporarily suspending all incoming passenger flights, he said.

“Just imagine another outbreak occurring from MIQ in Christchurch, for example. The country would be stretched to the limit if we had two outbreaks to deal with.

“If [the outbreak] balloons out like it did in New South Wales, our health system could be threatened with collapse.”

Barry Harcourt/Stuff A checkpoint on State Highway 94 in the South Island where police officers are checking all vehicle's leaving and entering Te Anau while alert level 4 is still in place.

While the Government could certainly not prevent New Zealanders from returning to their home country, it was justifiable to suspend incoming flights for a short period of time if there was a compelling reason to do so, Wilson said.

“The outbreak we have in Auckland is a very compelling reason. It is just not worth the risk. On top of that, we need all the available space in MIQ for potentially infected people [in the community]. The numbers are still shooting up.”

He recommended vaccinated essential workers only should be allowed to cross the border between level 4 (Auckland and Northland) and level 3 (south of Auckland). Those who are not vaccinated, should be redeployed to non-border related work.

He also suggested the use of rapid antigen tests for essential workers moving back and forth.

Antigen-detection rapid diagnostic tests work to detect spike proteins on the surface of the virus and can deliver results in 15 minutes. They are not as effective as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests New Zealand has relied on throughout the pandemic, but still “pretty good”, Wilson said.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Rapid antigen tests are not as effective as polymerase chain reaction tests, but can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes. (File photo)

“The advantage is that you are getting an almost instant result. There are trade-offs here and that would be a good trade-off.”

Wilson said another measure to mitigate the risk was digital tracking of essential workers, which could be done through GPS kits in trucks.

Requiring truck drivers doing long trips to sleep in the sleeping area inside their truck cabins could limit their contact with others when travelling between alert levels, he said.

David Boyce, chief executive of the NZ Trucking Association, said until truck drivers were given priority to be vaccinated, it would not be viable to only make use of vaccinated employees to move freight between regions.

“Certainly we would like to see as many of the drivers as possible in our industry vaccinated.”

The trucking industry was used to solving problems to get its job done, like it did recently when numerous roads were cut off by flooding on the West Coast, he said.

Minimizing the risk

The Government has not yet confirmed how it will prevent Covid-19 from leaking out of Auckland, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday a tightening of level 4 restrictions could be in order after four essential workers across four workplaces had been infected.

Officials were investigating how the virus was spread in those workplaces, but there wasn’t yet a suggestion that staff had not complied with the rules.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Truck drivers are part of essential workers moving freight up and down the country during alert level 4 lockdown.

Boyce said many businesses already had measures in place to minimise truck drivers’ contact with others.

But while non-contact delivery of loads was possible, gridlocks were caused by long periods of lockdown.

“Because there are so many businesses that are closed, freight is being delivered to warehouses, but those warehouses can’t send any products out to their clients so it creates a gridlock where freight keeps coming in but needs to be stored at other locations.”

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said during alert level 4 and 3, essential workers and cargo were still moved about the country via Air NZ flights, but at a reduced schedule.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff During alert levels 3 and 4, Air NZ operates about 10 flights a day. That compares to around 410 flights per day under alert level 1. (File photo)

The airline operated an average of 10 flights a day during these alert levels, compared to around 410 flights per day under alert level 1.

Geraghty did not elaborate on the use of rapid antigen tests or mandatory vaccinations to mitigate Covid-risks on flights.

“We have very stringent protocols in place to protect our crew and customers, and we work closely with our medical team and the Ministry of Health to ensure our procedures are best practice,” she said.

Aviation Security was responsible for ensuring customers travelling during alert levels 3 and 4 were doing so for essential reasons, she said.

StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said Bluebridge Cook Strait ferries continued to operate during alert level 4, transporting essential freight and workers between the North and South Islands.

Dady declined to answer specific questions about the measures in place to mitigate the risk of an essential worker unknowingly spreading Covid-19 to the South Island.

He said the company was “operating under strict health and safety protocols [and] adhering to the guidance issued by the Ministry of Transport in conjunction with the Ministry of Health”.