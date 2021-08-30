Invercargill eateries prepare for customers in alert level 3

Bruce Kwong at his Ascot Chinese Takeaways in Invercargill preparing to open the business under alert level 3 restrictions on Wednesday.

Businessman Bruce Kwong will open four of his takeaway outlets in Invercargill when provinces south of Auckland move to alert level 3 on Wednesday.

As well as Kwong’s outlets – Ascot, Centre Street, Rosedale and Golden Dragon Chinese Takeaways –other Invercargill businesses that will operate under contactless service regulations include Ocean Seafood Chinese Restaurant, The Batch Cafe and The Seriously Good Chocolate Company.

Their stock levels were good for re-opening under level 3 requirements, Kwong and the other business owners, Kate French (The Batch) and Jane Stanton (Seriously Good Chocolate), and employee Eason Huang (Ocean Seafood) said.

No customers will be allowed inside the businesses.

“People will wait outside, social distancing, and we’ll bring the food out on to tables,” Kwong said.

Eftpo machines will be available for click and collect. Phone and online orders will be taken.

The Batch would re-introduce systems used when New Zealand moved to alert level 3 last year, French said.

It was a new way of operating, she added.

“We were quite busy last year ... the first three or four days took us a bit to figure out a system and get workflow set up.

“How customers are going to react and respond [this year] is a bit unknown, we’ll know on Wednesday.”

The Seriously Good Chocolate Company’s owner, Jane Stanton, is looking forward to serving customers again and to having some of her staff back.

“We won’t make money, it’ll cover costs ... but it will be good for our headspace,” she said.

Since the lockdown started, Stanton has had regular phone calls from staff asking when can they come back to work.