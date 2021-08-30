Covid-19: Vaccine roll-out could be scaled back from last week's surge in jabs

The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out may need to be scaled back by 150,000 doses a week compared to current levels, but the prime minister says New Zealand is not running out.

At Monday’s press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said another big day for vaccines being administered on Sunday had raised questions about the country’s supply.

There are roughly 840,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the country and about 300,000 doses continue to arrive in the country every week, she said.

Ardern said the plan for the vaccine roll-out was for about 350,000 doses to be administered every week – but the outbreak of the Delta variant in the community had seen a “surge in demand” with well over 500,000 doses given out last week.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: Chris Hipkins admits misinterpreting vaccine delivery schedule by a month

* Not worth diverting more vaccines to Auckland as shortage looms, experts say



If that demand could not be maintained, the “worst case scenario” would be to pull back to 350,000 doses a week, Ardern said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images A huge surge in demand for the Covid-19 vaccine saw more than 500,000 doses administered last week.

“We are not running out of vaccine.”

In response to a question regarding whether vaccine doses should be prioritised for Aucklanders given the outbreak was rife in the region, Ardern said there hadn’t been a need as yet to take doses from elsewhere.

While there had been a surge in demand in Auckland, the demand had also been noticed elsewhere and for now, the demand was able to be met.

Ardern said what Government officials were working on now was whether that approach could continue.

Mark Mitchell Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand is not running out of vaccines.

She said they were focused on how the surge in Auckland, and how keeping people’s bookings could be maintained.

But some people in the community had experienced their bookings being cancelled – some just a day or so prior to their appointment.

The Ministry of Health said it appreciated there had been some frustration for people making bookings – and it was currently seeing “unprecedented” levels of demand.

“This is why we are asking people to be patient and understand that they may not get a vaccination appointment immediately, or that some appointments may need to be changed as DHBs work to balance these demands,” a spokesman said.

“Some sites may be fuller than others, and we encourage people to look at the range of sites within their district.”

The spokesman said the ministry was unable to provide the number of bookings that had been cancelled or rescheduled as there was a number of reasons this may be happening.