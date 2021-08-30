Covid-19: Southern close contacts drop to 30

Kennedy Taylor, 16, lined up for her jab from nurse Kim Spooner at a vaccination clinic at the Pacific Islanders Advisory & Cultural Trust run by the Nga Kete Matauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust last week.

The number of close contacts in Southland and Otago dropped to 30 on Monday, after reaching 120 on Friday.

Close contacts refer to people who may have been exposed to a case of Covid-19 and Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Michael Butchard said the steep decrease was thanks to most contacts having completed their 14-day isolation period.

Preliminary data from 3pm showed more than 260 Covid-19 tests were taken by WellSouth and general practice staff in Southland and Otago on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, the vaccination team continues ramping up, with more than 254,860 doses delivered in Southland and Otago to date, covering 59.7 per cent of the population.

Southern Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown said 82,184 of the jabs given to date were second doses, which meant 28.7 per cent of people in Southland and Otago were fully vaccinated.

“This is thanks to a tremendous effort from over 100 providers across the district, including pharmacies, general practices, Māori and Pasifika health providers, the staff at the DHB’s vaccination clinics in Invercargill and Dunedin – and of course a tremendous response from the public. Thank you all for playing your part to keep the community safe,” he said.

With the increasing availability of walk and drive-in clinics, it was possible some people were taking the opportunity to be vaccinated, despite already having made an appointment elsewhere, Brown said.

The board was therefore asking anyone in this situation to remember to cancel their appointments, which would give someone else the chance to be vaccinated sooner, he said.

“You can change or cancel your appointments by going to bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26,” Brown said.