Covid-19: Two positive cases put food company HelloFresh's deliveries on ice

Two cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at food delivery company HelloFresh.

Operations at food delivery company HelloFresh are facing disruption after two workers at its Auckland delivery centre tested positive for Covid-19.

Founder Tom Rutledge confirmed the cases in an email to customers on Monday night.

“Although these two team members shared a shift it is not clear whether their cases are linked,” he said.

He said the company was working with the Auckland Regional Public Health Service and “strictly following their advice”.

As a result it has meant a number of staff who were working at the same time have had to go into self-isolation.

Losing staff to Covid-19 had put pressure on the company to be able to get deliveries out on schedule, and some customers would be affected, Rutledge said.

“We are working to adapt our operations as quickly as possible to account for a reduced workforce, however some of our customers will be impacted.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least another two weeks, while Northland drops to level 3 on Thursday.

“Customers who have changes to their orders will be advised as soon as possible, as we finalise our revised production plans.”

However, he stressed ARPHS had given the food the all clear, and it was still safe to eat.

“We have a number of stringent measures in place to ensure the health and safety of our people and our customers,” he said.

The company is classed as an essential business and had been operating under alert level 4 from its Auckland warehouse.

Auckland, however, will remain in alert level 4 for two more weeks, while the rest of the country will move to alert level 3 from Tuesday midnight.

After two weeks in lockdown, and with no unexpected Covid-19 cases outside Auckland, restrictions will begin to be eased for everywhere south of Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at her 4pm press conference on Monday.

Northland will drop down to alert level 3 at 11.59am on Thursday, as long as tests on contacts linked to the positive case in Warkworth, and wastewater testing, remain clear.

So far there have been more than 500 locations of interest in the outbreak, with Auckland apartment building The Met the latest location of interest to be added by the Ministry of Health’s growing list.

The apartment block on 11 Durham Street East in Auckland’s CBD, has been added as a location for six different days – August 19, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

For half of those days, everyone on level five of the building during each period of exposure is considered a potential close contact.