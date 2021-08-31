Covid-19: Health board reassures people there are no virus cases in Northland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least another two weeks, while Northland drops to level 3 on Thursday.

Northland District Health Board is working hard to comfort residents there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the north.

The message comes after Northland’s alert level 4 was extended longer than the rest of the country outside Auckland, due to concerns about the possible spread from cases in nearby Warkworth.

The region will move to alert level 3 just before midnight Thursday, as long as wastewater tests and tests of close contacts in Northland are clear.

But the extension of alert level 4 has made people speculate whether there was a Covid-19 case in the area.

The district health board took to Facebook on Monday, to reassure worried residents.

“Please be assured that there is NOT a confirmed Covid-19 case in the rohe [area] at this time,” the message said.

“If there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 the public health team will let us all know.”

Northland also has no Covid-19 locations of interest.

Warkworth – on Auckland’s northern border, has a number of cases, with exposure sites including CHT Amberlea rest home in Aglies Bay, a Warkworth medical centre and a large glasshouse growing business, Southern Paprika.

Tests of those working at the exposure sites are continuing.

This is not the first time Northland District Health Board has taken to social media to reassure residents there is no Covid-19 in the north.

On Thursday, the health board warned of a text scam, telling people they were positive for Covid-19.

“If you have a positive Covid-19 test you will be CALLED by public health NOT texted,” the health board said in its post, which also encouraged people to report the scam.

The same scam also targeted Lincoln University students earlier this month.