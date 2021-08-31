Covid-19: Northland iwi-led checkpoints considered, despite threat of arrest

Northland iwi are considering running roadblocks around their communities to protect vulnerable residents from an influx of people as alert levels change, despite the threat of arrest.

Northland is set to drop to alert level 3 just before midnight on Thursday, as long as wastewater testing and contacts in the region are clear of Covid-19.

The region will remain at alert level 4 for a few days longer than the rest of the country, outside of Auckland, because of cases of concern in Warkworth in northern Auckland.

Denise Piper/Stuff In January, police shut down the Tai Tokerau Border Control information checkpoint at Waiomio, State Highway 1, near Kawakawa.

The north has no confirmed cases of Covid-19 from the Delta outbreak but Rueben Taipari​, the regional co-ordinator of Tai Tokerau Border Control said he is still not confident about the restrictions easing.

“For me, I’d rather stay at level 4 ... I’m not comfortable coming out unless we’re 100 per cent sure, we can’t afford to take any risks.”

Supplied Rueben Taipari, regional co-ordinator of Tai Tokerau Border Control, says he would rather Northland stay at alert level 4 until there are no Covid-19 cases in New Zealand’s community. (File photo)

Last year, Tai Tokerau Border Control ran Northand checkpoints alongside police, at alert levels 3 and 4.

But this year at alert level 4, police have run their own checkpoints to ensure travel is essential.

Taipari said police’s actions have not been enough, with thousands of cars heading north on holiday from Auckland, and residents complaining of breaches including motorbike convoys and parties.

He fears the situation could be worse when alert levels change, but said police were still refusing any help from the group.

Tai Tokerau Border Control considered running a checkpoint on State Highway 1, between Whangārei and Kawakawa, on Friday but volunteers were threatened with arrest.

“They [police] came with paddy wagons and riot gear, then one iwi liaison officer gave us instruction that there was going to be arrests for breaching level 4, for congregating.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Police stop all cars in the Northland town of Kaiwaka during the lockdown, to check everyone is abiding by Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions.

In January, an information checkpoint set up by the group was also closed by police, because of the dangers of stopping cars in a 100km zone.

Since the weekend, Tai Tokerau Border Control have consulted with iwi leaders, hapū and their communities, with the community including all races, Taipari said.

All wanted action to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19, he said.

Supplied Hone Harawira, pictured with two volunteers, helped run the Tai Tokerau Border Control checkpoint, at Waiomio near Kawakawa at alert level 3 and 4 last year. (File photo)

“We're being forced into the situation because checking with our marae and elders, they’re very concerned. They’re almost demanding that we have to stand.”

Taipari said the iwi group will not run checkpoints on State Highway 1, but may look at closing off or offering protection to small communities, marae and schools.

Former Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira, who is also helping run Tai Tokerau Border Control, said if police were going to do any enforcement, they should focus on the Aucklanders still in Northland in breach of the lockdown rules.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police do not have northern boundary checkpoints set up at this time, but police continue to run three checkpoints at the southern entry to the region.

Should Northland’s alert levels change at 11.59pm on Thursday night, as signalled by the Government, police will run checkpoints at the Northland/Auckland Council boundary just south of Mangawhai, he said.