McDonald's and social media used to reach youth unsure about vaccine

Teens get vaccinated with the help of Whanake Youth, offering a pick up and drop off and also a trip to McDonalds with their vaccination.

An organisation helping youth has encouraged them to roll up their sleeves for the Pfizer jab while speaking the language of teens – social media and takeaways.

Ten Nelson youths took the plunge this week after having their fears about the vaccine allayed; with the promise of McDonald's afterwards being the cherry on top.

Whanake Youth manager Lee-Ann O'Brien said the aim was to help and support people in alternative education and in various youth services, to get the vaccination.

“Some of them don’t have access to transport or maybe the families weren’t so keen on the vaccination.”

The first step was getting the young people, aged from teenagers to some in their early 20s, to take part in a chat on social media platform Instagram where they could ask questions about the vaccine, she said.

Questions included: “Does it hurt?” and “Are there microchips in it?”, she said.

“We were able to provide, through our Instagram, a whole lot of opportunities to ask questions and go: ‘Actually, these are the facts’.”

Once the youth felt armed with the correct information, two groups ranging from 13 to 21 were picked up from Brightwater, Stoke and Nelson before being taken to Victory Pharmacy for their first Pfizer jab, followed by a feed at McDonald’s before being returned home.

“Generally, the young people said: ‘Man, it didn’t hurt at all’, which is great, because it doesn’t. Then they secretly said: ‘I’m only coming for the Maccas’.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Josh Trenker, 16 waits outside the pharmacy for his Covid Vaccination. Whanake Youth manager Lee-Ann O'Brien says giving the youth support and advocacy is the aim, even if it means resorting to a trip to McDonald’s.

O’Brien said using McDonald’s as a lure “wasn’t necessarily nutritious or healthy, but getting the vaccine trumped that.

“We just want to make it easy, knowing they’ve got their peers around them and health professionals, and the support to say: ‘You’re amazing, you did this’.”

Meanwhile workers at Alliance Group's Nelson plant joined their peers in signing up for an on-site jab this week as the company rolled out Covid-19 vaccinations to staff and immediate family members.

Supplied Alliance Nelson staff member Rachel Edwards receives a Covid-19 jab at an on-site pop-up vaccination centre on Thursday – her birthday.

A total of 69 workers and 10 of their family members received their first vaccination on Thursday as part of a joint initiative between Alliance and Māori primary health provider Te Piki Oranga.

Another 40-odd employees have already been vaccinated.

Alliance Nelson plant manager Steve Baird said the company was committed to “keeping our people and the community safe from the threat of Covid-19”.

Alden Williams/Stuff Alliance had introduced alternative ways of working to fight the spread of Covid-19, and keep workers safe.

“Alliance is a large employer in the region, so we were pleased to partner with Te Piki Oranga to support this initiative,” Baird said.

Alliance had introduced alternative ways of working in line with protocols agreed with the Meat Industry Association and Ministry for Primary Industries in order to fight the spread of Covid-19, and keep employees safe.

“This includes physical distancing, further increased cleaning/disinfection of processing areas, the use of personal protective equipment and closing our sites to non-essential people,” Baird said.

Nelson Bays Primary Health chief executive Sara Shaughnessy said the Alliance plant was one of “lots of worksites” where pop-up vaccination centres had been set up. Others included Downer and Talley’s.

As well as the worksites, public pop-up centres had been held in places such as Motueka while many pharmacies and GP practices region-wide also had people who could administer the vaccine, which was available for anyone over 12.

The vaccination centre in the Trafalgar Centre was tipped to remain at the site until there was a further drop in alert levels, after which time it would move back to the smaller premises in Paru Paru Rd.

People could book a vaccination spot via the bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz website or by calling 0800 28 29 26.