Covid-19: Dos and don'ts for enjoying the weekend at Level 3

Cousins Aria Matenga (5), (left) and Jykhai Mansell (4) of Wainuiomata taking in the sun at Days Bay, Lower Hutt

With much of the country under alert level 3, many people are still struggling to define “how local is local?”

Warm, sunny conditions were forecast for most of the country this weekend and some people outside of Auckland were bound to be tempted to travel further afield than their local supermarket.

‘Stay close to home’ was the advice ringing out from Government, Police, Department of Conservation and Fish & Game for those venturing out under alert level 3.

Nationally, police would not specifically define what was considered ‘local’ or spell out exactly how far people could travel, but senior regional officers said movements were still tightly restricted.

Jericho Rock-Archer Police checkpoint in Plimmerton turning around cars travelling without sufficient reason in level 3.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said police were maintaining a high profile with checkpoints to intercept unnecessary travel.

He said staff would be out and about at popular recreational spots to remind people of the restrictions in place.

“Motorists should expect to be stopped and asked about the nature of their travel. Anyone going long distances to mountain bike trails or beaches can expect to be turned around,” McGregor said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged everybody to “exercise and shop locally” at level 3. But to “keep your distance from people - Delta is highly infectious”.

Gyms were still closed, but you were allowed to exercise in your local area on your own, or with people in your household bubble.

Ross Giblin A mountain biker at Makara Peak as the park reopens. Under Level 3 lockdown rules riding is permitted on local, safe and familiar tracks. Masks are recommended.

What about outdoor activities like tramping, mountain-biking and hunting?

The key words here were “low risk”. Some outdoor activities were allowed as long as you won't need rescuing or medical care.

Experienced mountain bikers can go on easy, known trails.

When walking in the bush, choose walks on easy trails close to your home and remember to wear your mask when using trails and single track where it was difficult to maintain social distancing. DOC huts and campsites are closed

Road cyclists might want to consider alternative ways to rack up the kilometres rather than heading out on their favourite epic loop.

KEVIN STENT Sam Smith,12, stretches out at a Wellington dog beach with family terrier Daisy as level 3 continues outside of Auckland.

Experienced surfers can go to their local beach. If you are not experienced, do not surf.

Swimmers can go to local spots, golfers can play, and experienced horse riding is permitted as long as it is local.

Stay within 200 metres from shore if you are kayaking, canoeing, rowing, surfing, wind surfing or paddle-boarding.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kayaking is allowed at alert level 3 as long as you stay within 200 metres of shore.

During alert level 3 you cannot fly a manned aircraft, hunt in motorised vehicles, participate in water-based activities involving sailing boats, motorised boats or other craft like jet skis, or scuba dive.

You can hunt on both private and public conservation land, but stay within your region and stick to your bubble. You can only hunt on foot - using quad bikes, off-road bikes, helicopters and other motorised vehicles is not allowed. Do not go on an overnight hunting trip.

If you are out hunting, you still need to follow the local regulations.

You can fish from a wharf or the shore, but do not cast off the rocks or fish from a boat. Keep it local and go to your nearest fishing spot.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellingtonians out taking in the sun on Petone foreshore. Leo Wentzel (4), is at the front with Lucy Bourke (6), in the middle and Sylvia Wentzel (6) at the back.

Can I take the children to the playground?

Playgrounds are still off limits because they were considered communal areas which were not routinely cleaned.

Can I socialise with friends and whānau?

At alert level 3, you must maintain your household bubble. You cannot invite friends and extended family who are not in your bubble to your home.

You may expand your bubble slightly, but this is limited to close family and whānau, bringing in caregivers, or supporting isolated people. Remember to keep your bubble exclusive, and should someone in the bubble feel unwell, they must immediately self-isolate from everyone else.

Contact with people outside your bubble is only allowed at level 2.

What about gatherings?

Most gatherings are strictly banned at level 3, due to the fact we have learned from “superspreader” events overseas.

The only gatherings that can take place at level 3 are weddings and civil unions, funerals and tangihanga – with a limit of 10 people.

The Unite Against Covid-19 website states that no food or drinks can be served, and physical distancing, face coverings and record keeping are required.

Nightclubs, public facilities and attractions such as museums and libraries remain closed.

KEVIN STENT Claire Milburn, left, and Evie Gillan enjoy a picnic lunch at Lyall Bay in their bubble as Level 3 in Wellington continues

Will restaurants and shops be open?

You can once again dig into your favourite takeaways, but no restaurant dining just yet.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways may open only for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive-through. Liquor stores can only offer contactless pick-up and delivery, if their liquor licence allows delivery.

Food delivery services, such as Delivereasy and Uber Eats, can also operate at alert level 3.

Businesses that require close physical contact, for example hairdressers, barbers, driving instructors, tattoo parlours, or nail salons, have to remain closed. Farmers’ markets, entertainment and tourist facilities, night clubs, and gyms cannot open.

During alert level 3, customers cannot go onto businesses’ premises, with the exception of supermarkets, dairies, butcheries, fishmongers, greengrocers, petrol stations, pharmacies or a permitted health service.

Customers must maintain physical distancing and wear masks, use hand sanitiser or wash hands regularly, and surfaces must be cleaned often.

Sale of non-food consumer products is allowed, but as with all businesses this must be done in a contactless way. Customers can pay online, over the phone or with contactless payment methods such as Paywave or Apple Pay. Delivery or pick-up must also be contactless.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellingtonians out for a stroll on Friday under alert level 3 conditions.

What are the rules around travel?

During alert level 3, you can travel within your local area, for example going to work or school, and you may use public transport to get there. Strict health and safety requirements still apply, including a requirement to wear a face covering on all forms of public transport.

Most bus services operate on a reduced schedule during alert level 3 and 4, so check the availability of you local service beforehand.

At alert Level 3 travel between regions is heavily restricted.

For essential workers, travel in and out of an alert level 3 region is only allowed for specific reasons. If you need to travel to a region that is at a different alert level for work purposes, you will need to check that your reason for travel meets the criteria.

If not, you have to apply for a travel exemption through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).