Covid-19: Health boss 'delighted' with vaccine response

Southern Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown says there's been good response from the public to take up the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly in recent weeks.

Southern Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown says he's “delighted” with the response from the public in Southland and Otago, where two-thirds of the population have received their first jab.

On Friday, 290,318 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in these regions to date – 95,698 of which were second doses.

Across the district, 66.1 per cent of people aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32.8 per cent fully vaccinated – up about two per cent from Thursday.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of all the teams on the ground who have continued to work tirelessly to protect the public in spite of the recent restrictions," Brown said.

The number of close contacts in the district stayed stagnant on Friday at “fewer than five”, while Public Health South continues to manage around 80 close contacts who are either currently or have been symptomatic since being at a location of interest.

This number is down from 100 on Thursday, and most of the contacts are in Auckland.

Medical officer of health Dr Michael Butchard said preliminary data from 3 pm showed more than 143 Covid-19 tests were taken in Southland and Otago on Friday.