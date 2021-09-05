Cantabrians 'well-behaved' under level 3 restrictions over sunny spring weekend

Scores of people were out surfing at Sumner Beach in Christchurch under level 3 restrictions over the weekend.

Cantabrians were well-behaved over the weekend despite leaving their homes in droves to enjoy the sunny spring weather.

A high-pressure system delivered unseasonably warm temperatures across the country. On Sunday, Christchurch had some high cloud, sunny breaks and northwesterlies and enjoyed a high of just over 19 degrees Celsius – the highest in the country as of mid-afternoon.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police said Cantabrians were ‘well-behaved’ over the weekend, despite thousands flocking outside to enjoy the weather.

And despite being in level 3 lockdown, Cantabrians took full advantage. Hundreds headed tohotspots such as Hagley Park and New Brighton and Sumner beaches. Many could be seen enjoying a weekend cycle or stroll and some keen surfers and paddleboarders took to the water.

Metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the large crowds out and about were generally well-behaved. Police received a few calls on Saturday night about lockdown breaches as groups congregated at house parties. Several warnings were issued.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Keen surfers and paddleboarders took to the water on Saturday, making the most of the balmy spring weather.

“It’s a reminder for people under level 3 that they can’t be having house parties or BBQs,” Todd said. Overall, though, “Everyone’s behaving really well”.

A police media spokeswoman said 29 infringements had been issued in Canterbury since the move to level 3 for leaving home other than for essential personal reasons.

Auckland is currently at Covid-19 alert level 4, while the rest of the country is at level 3. Although the sunshine might encourage people to head outdoors with their whānau, the advice from Government, Police, Department of Conservation and Fish & Game is for people to stay close to home.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Families were out in droves in Hagley Park, as temperatures reached 19 degrees Celsius in the Garden City on Sunday.

Health officials have also encouraged the use of masks in public. Here’s what you can and can’t do during level 3.

The fine weather is not expected to stick around for very long. MetService issued a strong wind warning and a heavy rain watch for the Canterbury High Country and parts of the West Coast between Monday and Tuesday.