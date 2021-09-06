Wellingtonians behaving under level 3 over the first weekend of spring

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is expected to advise Cabinet on September 6 on alert level changes.

Though plenty of Wellingtonians were out and about over the weekend, there didn’t appear to be much flagrant flouting of level 3 lockdown restrictions.

Despite the fine weather luring more people outside, police reported no major compliance incidents in the Wellington region on Saturday and Sunday.

As they have done throughout lockdown, plenty of people have been taking exercise around Oriental Parade and the Botanic Gardens.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said from his observations heading down to Karori Park and the landfill this weekend, most people appeared to be complying with social distancing and mask-wearing protocols.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Spring flowers are blooming in Wellingtons Botanic Gardens, where on a sunny Sunday most people were masked up as Level 3 continues.

“The vast majority of people seem to be doing the right thing from what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard.”

Foster said the region was hoping lockdown restrictions would ease as soon as it was safe, and he would be waiting for the Cabinet’s decision with interest on Monday.

Police warned last week there were too many people out and about with one senior officer saying: “Level 3 is not level free”.

Everyone under all alert levels were asked to “stay local” during lockdown, though authorities struggled to define what that meant at times.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster urged New Zealanders to “maintain their bubbles for the health and safety of all dads” on Sunday for Father’s Day.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Oriental Bay continued to be busy on another sunny weekend, with most people masked up in level 3.

“The last thing anyone wants to do is compromise a parent or loved one’s health by ignoring the restrictions.”

People across the country continued to face charges for Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19) and infringement notices were ticking up across the country, though most were in Auckland under alert level 4.

He warned that police would continue to check motorists were travelling “for permitted purposes only”.

Since August 19, police have been issuing infringements for Covid-19 related breaches.

As of Saturday evening, police had handed out 3379 infringements nationwide - 3192 of those were issued under the previous health order, mainly for people leaving home other than for essential reasons.

The new health order came into force at the beginning of this month and there have been 473 infringements issued.

KEVIN STENT Most people out and about in Wellington in the weekend were wearing masks. These two were pictured at Oriental Bay on Sunday taking a selfie.

Most of those (260) were in alert level 4 areas and the 169 of the remaining breaches were in alert level 3 areas.

Since lockdown began, people have not been shy about dobbing in those they felt were not toeing the line.

Police have received more than 16,000 online breach notifications. Over 10,000 of those were about an illegal gathering, 5000 about a business breaching lockdown rules and 1600 reports about individuals.