Covid-19: Iwi say checkpoints with police are reducing non-essential traffic

Northland will move in line with the rest of Aotearoa outside of Auckland and switch to level 3, with a boundary and checkpoints in place north of the city.

Checkpoints run by police and iwi volunteers around Northland are helping to get the message out that people should stay at home, organisers say.

The at-times controversial checkpoints have been running since Friday, when Tai Tokerau dropped to alert level 3, to ensure all traffic is for essential reasons only.

In the first three days, about 100 cars were turned around and told to go home, including people sight-seeing, and one motorist who decided to try making a run for it.

Supplied Police, Ngāti Hine and Kia Tupato Traffic Control, ran a checkpoint on State Highway 1 at Waiomio, south of Kawakawa, finding success over three days.

Tai Tokerau Border Patrol has run four Far North checkpoints alongside police, although the checkpoints had to pause on Monday morning while police investigated a fatal crash near Kaitaia.

Regional co-ordinator Rueben​ Taipari​ said the checkpoints saw an “amazing” drop in traffic numbers, with more than 1200 going through the checkpoints on Friday to fewer than 500 on Sunday.

Supplied Rueben Taipari, regional co-ordinator of Tai Tokerau Border Control, says people are getting the message to stay at home under alert level 3. (File photo)

“It’s a great result, showing that our presence, working in partnership with Northland police, was an effective way of controlling the traffic,” he said.

“Our greatest thing wasn’t our checkpoints or our uniforms, it’s our capacity to communicate and send messages.”

Taipari said vigilance was key, particularly for high-risk Far North communities who did not have a hospital close by.

“The attitude from those who are high risk is very, very appreciative. Our elders and those with health issues, they’re very grateful.”

Taipari reiterated his belief that Tai Tokerau Border Control should have been allowed to set up checkpoints as soon as level 4 lockdown was announced, potentially stopping the thousands of Aucklanders who fled north on holiday.

Northland district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said police ran checkpoints on their own, as the dangerous nature of Delta made it too complex for police and partners to work together under alert level 4.

Supplied Kia Tupato Traffic Control helped ensure the checkpoint on State Highway 1 at Waiomio ran smoothly.

But Taipari urged central Government to work more closely with local communities, to ensure a better result next time.

Ngāti Hine helped run a checkpoint on State Highway 1 at Waiomio, south of Kawakawa, alongside police and Kia Tupato Traffic Control.

Secretary Pita Tipene​ said the checkpoint ran for three days, but the hapū felt low numbers on Sunday meant there was no need for it to continue on Monday.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Pita Tipene from Ngāti Hine says the checkpoint at Waiomio was a chance to check in with whānau, to see how they are doing in these challenging times. (File photo)

The checkpoint was about turning around any Aucklanders trying to flee alert level 4 lockdown – with the police borders not completely impervious – but also unnecessary Tai Tokerau traffic, Tipene said.

A number of cars were turned around, while a number also turned around themselves, as soon as they could see the checkpoint, he said.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the people are ultra supportive, friendly and caring, but one per cent are very negative and even abusive.”

Tipene said the checkpoint was also a chance for Ngāti Hine Health Trust to share information about its vaccination centres in Moerewa and Whangārei, and check in with whānau to ensure they were alright.

Tipene said Ngāti Hine will now consider doing mobile checkpoints, including monitoring the coast to make sure the rules were adhered to there as well.

Hill said now Northland is at alert level 3, police are focused on running daily community reassurance operations.

“On some of these operations we are going to be joined by iwi and our partners,” he said in a written statement.

“The operations will focus on compliance, but also to allow our partners and iwi to see if there is anything people need support with during these challenging times.”

Hill said police are looking forward to working with iwi and the community, to ensure Northland remains free of Covid-19, and to keep families and whānau safe.