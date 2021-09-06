Covid-19: 'Hackathon' creates faster way to find a Covid-19 vaccine near you

The Whole Truth: Mild reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine explained.

Eight software developers and engineers have made use of their time off to create a webpage designed to make it easier to find spare vaccination bookings.

The NZ Covid Vaccination Finder website shows users a calendar of available slots within a customisable area.

Tom Lee/Stuff The site went live on September 4 and had already helped people to bring their vaccination dates forward by making it easier to view data gleaned from the Book My Vaccine site. (File photo)

Ministry of Health data shows more than 50 per cent of eligible Kiwis have received their first dose of the vaccine, with more than 3.5 million doses administered across the country by August 31.

Software developer Jackson Lawrence said the team was inspired by friends who were struggling to get vaccinated.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: Wellington's vaccines redistributed across region as one centre runs out of doses

* Covid-19: How New Zealand's vaccine roll-out compares to other countries

* Covid-19: How New Zealand's 'largest ever vaccination campaign' will be rolled out



“It is so hard to find a booking. We are just trying to make it easy for people and get as many people vaccinated as we can,” he said.

The site went live on September 4 and had already helped people to bring their vaccination dates forward by making it easier to view data gleaned from the Book My Vaccine site.

“The Book My Vaccine [website] is actually a pretty good site but the problem we found was it goes for location first rather than by date,” Lawrence said.

The group consists of local software engineers and developers, as well as international members from Australia and Norway, who came together for “Hackathons”, working on collaborative online projects in their spare time.

Supplied Left to right, top to bottom: Ilia Sidorenko, Jackson Lawrence, Matt Weston, Minh Phu Lai, Olaf Wrieden, Walter Lim, Molly Derecourt and Will Seagar who built the NZ Covid Vaccination Finder webpage in a “Hackathon”.

The members, who contributed their time for free, constructed the site in a handful of days and with a budget of “tens of dollars”, Lawrence said.

Walter Lim, a designer and developer who worked on the project, said he was able to use the site to bring his own vaccination forward to within days rather than having to wait for more than a month.

“It has been pretty cool hearing that people have been finding it useful, seeing people get in earlier and vaccines not going to waste.”

Lim said that because the project was open sourced, people could look at the code behind the site and propose changes and modifications.

“Contributions are welcome,” he said.

To view the site, go to www.vaxx.nz