Has upper Hauraki dodged a Covid-19 bullet? All signs point to yes

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announces 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

There are positive signs that upper Hauraki has dodged a bullet with significant testing revealing no further positive Covid-19 cases.

Residents’ response to testing had been great, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said at Thursday’s 1pm press conference.

“Every teacher and student at Mangatangi school has been tested,” Bloomfield said. “All but one have returned negative results - the other result is outstanding.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Residents in cars line up for Covid-19 testing at Wharekawa Marae in Kaiaua on Monday.

The only positive test in the bespoke lockdown area are those from the single household at Whakatīwai.

Four members of a household from Kaiaua/Whakatīwai tested positive for the virus after coming in contact with an infected remand prisoner, the first of which were announced on Sunday.

It meant the Hauraki communities south of Miranda and above Maramarua, including Kaiaua and Whakatīwai were put into alert level 4 lockdown until Wednesday, when it was lowered to level 3.

And now restrictions of the Section 70 notice which Bloomfield put in place on Monday, have also eased for those people who had visited the Hauraki region.

“I am lifting that Section 70 order for people outside the Hauraki that were covered by restrictions. Those restrictions applied to those people who had been in that region between the 8th and 20th of September and had who departed prior to 7.30pm on the 20th.

“There is no evidence of any spread beyond the household there, and we have reassurance from a significant level of testing in region as well as wastewater testing that there is no spread,” Bloomfield said.

Those people that have been isolating need to stay vigilant for symptoms but are now released from isolation.

The upper Hauraki region will stay in alert level 3, but it would be reviewed on Thursday afternoon and a decision announced on Friday.

The Waikato District Health Board said by Wednesday, 69.5 per cent of the eligible population in the broader Waikato have had at least one vaccination. There are currently 114,082 vaccination bookings in the system.