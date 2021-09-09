Covid-19 NZ: Tracking Auckland's Delta outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this week New Zealand had secured another 250,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Spain.

The number of Covid-19 community cases under investigation continues to fall and is now at 30. However, there are still nine groups of people who have tested positive that are yet to be linked to the wider outbreak.

Thirteen additional cases were announced on Thursday by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, bringing the total in the Auckland Delta outbreak to 868.

Most have been linked to previously identified exposure events or infected people, and more than 250 have recovered.

The biggest sub-cluster, with 374 cases, is associated with the Assembly of God, Church of Samoa in Māngere, South Auckland. The service, a combined rally attended by more than 500 people, involved several other churches and took place on August 15.

READ MORE:

* Why ethnicity matters in public policy and the Covid-19 response

* Covid-19: 13 new cases in Delta community outbreak, 868 in total

* Covid-19: Questions remain about isolation room capacity after Middlemore case



Kathryn George/Stuff The detection of Covid-19 cases in the community across Auckland set in motion a rapid move to alert level 4.

The second-biggest is the Birkdale social group, with 76 cases. This group includes Case A – the 58-year-old tradesman who tested positive on August 17, prompting a nationwide alert level 4 lockdown.

Both of these sub-clusters have not grown significantly since last week, suggesting the virus has spread through connected households and no further.

There are six other sub-clusters. These have not been named by the ministry for privacy reasons, so appear on our graphic as sub-clusters C, D, E, F, G and H.

We know one has links to Auckland University of Technology, and another was previously referred to as “Massey households and workplaces”.

On Wednesday, the ministry announced an additional nine “epidemiologically unlinked” sub-clusters.

These are groups of cases that don’t yet have a link to the wider outbreak.

The ministry told Stuff: “We know that they are genomically linked to the current community outbreak but these clusters are yet to be linked to a known exposure event or case.”

The majority of the unlinked sub-clusters contain fewer than 20 people.

There are 31 Covid-19 patients in Auckland hospitals, including five in intensive care or high dependency units. Three are being ventilated.