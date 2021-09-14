Covid-19: To boost or not to boost?

Have you come across some claims on the internet about injuries or deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine?

The antibodies are declining, the vaccines aren’t working, I need a booster.

That’s the refrain Fran Priddy often hears in response to reports of waning immunity from Covid vaccines.

But it’s normal and expected for antibodies to drop off after vaccination, says Priddy, who is clinical director of Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand at the Malaghan Institute. What’s important is understanding what that actually means.

“You don’t just follow antibody levels and say ‘Oh, they’re not immune any more’.” Because antibodies don’t work alone. “Your antibody levels might go down, but you might still be protected.”

To understand just how well vaccines are holding up against Covid-19 – and whether we might need a booster – you need to understand how the immune system works.

Tom Lee/Stuff Immunity is about more than just antibody levels.

How does the immune response work?

The immune response to the Covid-19 vaccines is made up of two parts.

The jab teaches the immune system to recognise the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19, producing a surge of virus-neutralising antibodies.

We know from research that a high level of antibodies can kill off the virus before infection takes hold. The Pfizer vaccine was about 95 per cent effective at preventing infection from the original Wuhan strain.

The antibody level needed to stave off infection is called the correlate of protection. We don't yet know what that is, says Auckland University vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris.

“We can't give someone a test and say ‘Yip, you're protected against infection’, or ‘You're below that, so you might not be’. We don't have that magic number at this point.”

If the vaccine-generated antibodies cruising the bloodstream don’t encounter the virus again, they start to die off. Imagine an army hires a bunch of new recruits for a war that never eventuates. Over time, it makes sense to downsize.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland University vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris says the evidence does not currently justify universal boosters, as the vaccine still protects against severe disease.

As Petousis-Harris puts it: “Antibodies are not immortal. They have a half life and that varies. It’s a waste of energy to develop these things and then have them charging around for the rest of your life like that.”

Alongside the immediate antibody factory is a process that takes longer to develop, and is more durable. That’s the immune memory.

Antibody-producing B cells and killer T cells file away the virus-fighting blueprint, so they can kick back into overdrive as soon as the virus turns up again, as Priddy explains.

“When your body is exposed to that infection later, once it recognises that infection, it then signals to your memory B cells, ‘Hey, make that antibody you previously made’. It keeps a record. It goes in the file cabinet and says ‘Oh, I know this one’. And then it starts to turn out antibodies. But that takes a period of time.”

Imagine a standing army, ready to go at a moment’s notice – that’s the circulating antibodies. The immune memory cells are the highly specialised reservists, which take time to call up and re-arm.

It’s that window of time that’s critical in understanding whether immunity to Covid-19 is waning, and why.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images The drop in vaccine effectiveness against infection is about more than just a decline in antibodies over time.

So is immunity against Covid-19 waning?

Let’s be clear what we’re talking about when we talk about immunity. The goal of Covid vaccines was always to prevent the potentially-fatal inflammatory phase of Covid-19, which can take up to two weeks to develop and happens when the infection spreads to the lungs, causing pneumonia and breathing problems that can land victims in hospital.

The initial news that the vaccine was also highly effective at preventing infection was an added bonus.

For most of the population, the evidence so far suggests the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness against severe disease is not significantly eroding. A Qatar study found it was still 95 per cent protective after six months.

Protection against infection is more complicated.

Qatari research found protection from infection peaked at 72 per cent about five weeks after the second dose, and declined rapidly after four months.

Israeli data from July found effectiveness against infection in those aged over 60 fell from 73 per cent for those receiving their second jab in the latter half of March to 57 per cent for those fully vaccinated in late January.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Experts say there’s not enough evidence yet that universal boosters are needed to prevent severe disease and death.

But it’s not as simple as just waning immunity. The vaccination periods coincided with the rise of the dangerous Delta variant. Among its many dastardly characteristics, Delta has the ability to replicate at breakneck speed.

That means the immune memory defences can struggle to muster their reserve army in time to fight the virus off before the person becomes infected – and infectious.

The body is then dependent on its innate immune response – the generic fighting force sent in to take out any infection – and any antibodies and T cells still circulating following vaccination.

So over time, as that standing army of antibodies is depleted, the protection against infection wanes.

That’s important, in terms of the ability of vaccines to prevent outbreaks. But it doesn’t reduce the jab’s effectiveness against serious disease, as Petousis-Harris explains.

“As soon as you get infected, your body goes ‘Oh s..., here's the virus again’. And it kicks in that memory response. And the memory response is reasonably quick, but you've still got a few days. So the body's got to register that infection then kick that off.

“This Delta variant replicates unbelievably quickly. So we can see that vaccinated people, while getting infected, are infected for a shorter time. So you see this progression of this immunity kicking in and sorting it out, but not necessarily before you have become infected for a little while.”

An Australian study, published in Nature, estimated almost seven times as many antibodies were needed to prevent infection as to protect against severe disease.

What’s important, says Otago University associate professor of immunology James Ussher, is that the jab still prevents people getting very sick.

“Protection against infection is a very high bar. We don't see that with a lot of other vaccines. I think it's a bonus when it occurs. But protection against severe disease is really what we need the vaccine to be doing.”

AP A booster shot could be a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or a different vaccine altogether.

The case for a booster shot

Despite news last week that New Zealand is eyeing the Novavax vaccine as a likely booster shot, experts say it’s still too early to say if we really need one. And also how well they might work.

The World Health Organisation is opposing the use of boosters while so much of the world remains unvaccinated. The scarce resource should be used where it’s most needed, it argues.

And United States President Joe Biden’s plan to offer Pfizer and Moderna boosters from September 20 has hit a setback, with the Food and Drug Administration opting to wait for more evidence.

A booster could be a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a dose of another vaccine (there’s some evidence mix and match improves the immune response), or a vaccine designed specifically for a problematic variant.

Israel has already started giving a third Pfizer dose as a booster for those jabbed at least five months earlier. That’s showing a bump in antibodies, pushing effectiveness against infection back up to 70-84 per cent after three weeks.

But what’s not yet clear, says Ussher, is whether that will endure.

“Whether that matures your antibody response and broadens it further, we don’t have data to support that yet.”

Allison Joyce/Getty Images The main goal of vaccination is to prevent the hospitalisations and deaths seen in other countries with uncontrolled outbreaks.

As long as the vaccine continues to prevent the breath-squeezing serious disease phase, it’s hard to justify universal boosters, just to prevent spread, Ussher says. That would leave you continually chasing your tail, to prevent infections that in vaccinated people should only cause mild symptoms.

“We can't keep giving people booster doses to try and keep their antibody levels up to try and prevent people from getting a cold. I don't think that's a realistic long-term strategy. But it may be that another booster is required at some point.”

Petousis-Harris agrees: “At the moment, at least for most people, there’s no indication you need one. Because people are protected against getting sick, which is what we were trying to do, but they may not be as protected against getting infected and transmitting.”

In a year’s time, after the whole country has received two jabs, there might be a case for boosters, Petousis-Harris says. But for now it’s not a good use of resources, and would not necessarily save lives.

Where preventing infection and spread is critical, however – such as among border workers – boosters do make sense, she says. And that should happen before New Zealand reopens to the world.

“Because people do make a nice booster response, and a lovely woosh of antibodies, that might be a good strategy to stop the transmission from the border.”

It might also make sense to give boosters to healthcare workers, who were vaccinated early and are at high risk of exposure.

Canterbury University associate professor of epidemiology Arindam Basu believes booster shots are inevitable. If not immediately, then definitely in 2022.

“But who? This is the million-dollar question.”

Supplied Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand clinical director Dr Fran Priddy says Israeli data suggests older people might need a booster shot, but more evidence is needed.

Priddy says there’s not enough evidence so far that a booster is needed to prevent disease and death. But we might need an extra dose to compensate for the fact the initial three-week gap between doses – while understandable to get people vaccinated quickly – was probably too short to properly develop the cellular immune response.

However, there is one red flag she’s watching carefully. Initial data from Israel suggests protection from disease and death might be dropping in those older than 65, from about 90 per cent down to the 60s.

Priddy – who is investigating individual variability of immune responses among vaccinated Kiwis – says age is known to be the biggest risk factor for a reduced vaccine response. That might not matter at first.

“But if you start out with a somewhat lower level, as that drops off, you get down to an unprotected state faster.”

However, she would want to see more evidence before committing to a booster for older people.

Ussher agrees: “We would need to see more of that data, and from other countries as well, before we start getting overly concerned about decreased vaccine effectiveness against severe disease.

Another thing that could trigger a need for booster doses would be a new variant that is better at evading the vaccine. That might call for a variant-specific vaccine, such as we get every year with flu vaccines.

There is one group that everyone agrees is likely to need an early booster shot – those with suppressed immune systems.

International research suggests many immunocompromised people, who include everyone from organ transplant patients to dialysis patients and those taking some arthritis drugs, have a lower immune response to Covid vaccines. A third dose has been shown to bump up antibody levels in some people.

So for now at least, universal boosters appear unjustified, and a waste of precious vaccine.

“At the moment, putting out mass boosters with limited data, is very hard to justify,” Petousis-Harris says. “Particularly where your problem, very clearly, is in unvaccinated people ... There’s a resurgence, but it's a resurgence in the unvaccinated.”