Covid-19 champions: Vets have less time to do more work during lockdown

Kind words from clients have a “major” impact when dealing with the stresses of working during level 4 lockdown, an emergency veterinarian says.

Dr Ide Gillespie, who works at Auckland’s Animal Referral Centre, said the last month had been tough – and the way in which the clinic usually ran had changed dramatically after Covid-19 re-emerged in the community.

Trying to protect their staff from the Delta variant as much as possible, the clinic has been split into three different bubbles working morning, afternoon and overnight shifts.

Gillespie starts her shift at midday and works through until 7pm, before heading home to continue working remotely.

Shifts were shorter to make sure there was no crossover between bubbles, but the caseload was the same, if not higher.

“It’s a slower process in terms of a triage nurse going out to a car, getting the patient in,” Gillespie said.

“We have to examine the patient and depending on how much we have to do immediately, the poor client could be waiting for us to give them a call for quite a bit of time depending on the situation.”

Gillespie said the “vast majority” of clients were understanding of the strict rules the clinic had in place, including them not being able to enter the building and be with their sick pet.

But measures had been taken to make it possible to euthanise pets in their owner’s vehicle if that was wanted.

“We still want them to be with their pets,” she said.

“We can bring pets out to the car, generally speaking. They can spend some time with their pet and when they’re ready, we will come out, and we can take measures to make ourselves safe to do it.”

Gillespie said having a sick pet could be stressful and emotional for clients – and lockdown only heightened that.

It was hard for those who may have a pet in the clinic’s care for a week or more, as they weren't able to visit them.

Updates were given via phone and email, and Gillespie said she made sure to send pictures to keep clients in the loop.

“Our clients have been wonderful and very appreciative. Kind words have a major impact on our day and we really, really appreciate it.

“It’s such an all-consuming profession and our main aim is to do the best for our patients and their owners. We want to reunite them with a healthy pet at the end of it.”