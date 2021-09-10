Covid-19: 11 new cases of coronavirus, 879 now linked to current outbreak

Health authorities have rebuffed calls for all patients to be tested for Covid-19 when entering hospital, saying that's simply not possible.

Another 11 cases of Covid-19 have been announced in the Auckland community on Friday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the current outbreak to 879.

Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 288 cases in the cluster have now recovered.

There are 27 people in hospital with the virus, with four on ventilators in intensive care.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Patient at Middlemore emergency department tests positive

* Covid-19 NZ: Tracking Auckland's Delta outbreak

* Covid-19 live: Police had contact with Covid case who tested positive at Middlemore Hospital

* Covid-19: Seven police officers stood down after contact with Middlemore case



Bloomfield said his thoughts are with them at this time.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Some patients at Middlemore Hospital are considered close contacts. (File photo)

Six new cases have been reported in managed isolation facilities, and another two historic cases identified at the border.

Earlier on Friday, it was announced 36 people who were at Middlemore Hospital on Thursday are considered close contacts of a new Covid-19 case who presented at the hospital with non-Covid related symptoms.

In addition to these people, seven Counties Manukau police officers have been stood down after being near to the Covid case.

Bloomfield said the woman who has tested positive had been taken to a quarantine facility on Friday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said his thoughts are with the people in ICU. (File photo)

Auckland Regional Public Health Staff (ARPHS) would be interviewing her today to determine if she is a close contact of another case or if she had been to a location of interest.

Of the patients at Middlemore Hospital who are considered close contacts of the woman, 17 remain in hospital and are isolating.

The remaining people who have since left the hospital are in isolation at home, being managed by ARPHS.

A total of 29 cases remain unlinked to the current cluster – six are cases announced today.

The Crowned Plaza vaccination centre is now considered a location of interest in the current outbreak.

People who were there on August 23 are advised to get tested – whether symptomatic or not.

This is part of the source investigation into specific cases, and more information would be provided on the Ministry of Health website later.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson confirmed 250,000 doses of the vaccine had arrived on Friday from Spain.

He said he has seen a picture of the plane’s wheels hit the tarmac, and it was “excellent”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson wasn’t giving any hints about whether Auckland would move alert levels next week. (File photo)

Roberston wouldn’t be drawn on whether Auckland was likely to move down alert levels next week.

He said as always, Cabinet waited for the latest advice that would be provided by Bloomfield on Monday and the Government would wait until then before saying anything.

Robertson said officials would be looking for case numbers to be coming down and to know as much about cases as possible.

The Government wanted to be confident there wasn’t transmission within the community it wasn’t aware of.

Roberson acknowledged that Aucklanders would want to see the alert level come down, but being careful “had served us well”.

Bloomfield said Wednesday saw more than one million scans or diary entries on the Covid app.

In the past 24 hours, 14,181 Covid-19 tests were taken, with just under 8000 taken in Auckland.

More than 4.163 million doses of the vaccine have now been administered – with 61,574 given on Thursday.