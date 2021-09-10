Covid-19: Dr Siouxsie Wiles warns of 'disinformation' after claims she was caught breaking lockdown rules

Dr Siouxsie Wiles says the video is an attempt to discredit her.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles says a video of her at the beach with her bubble buddy, circulated with accusations she was breaking level 4 rules, is “disinformation”.

The video shows Wiles and another woman at an Auckland beach they had cycled to, sitting on the sand and talking before the friend goes into the water.

It was posted on blogs, including one run by Cam Slater. In the blog post, she is accused of meeting a “journalist” and talking maskless.

Wiles told Stuff this was a “really clear case of disinformation” that was spread to discredit her and disrupt the country’s collective response to Covid-19.

SUPPLIED Judith Collins' passed comment about Siouxsie Wiles during a Zoom meeting.

READ MORE:

* Live chat: Ask Dr Siouxsie Wiles your questions about Covid-19 and the Delta variant

* Siouxsie and the banshees

* Coronavirus Chat: Siouxsie Wiles on the different types of Covid-19 testing



“The definition of disinformation is when someone creates misleading information or false information in order to further their agenda,” she said.

She said she’d spent the week tackling fake information and helping people make informed decisions about the vaccine.

“To find myself at the centre of it is obviously hard.”

Wiles said that on the day the video was filmed, she and her friend had cycled to Judges Bay, about 5km from her house, and taken off their masks to talk as the beach was “near-deserted”.

Wiles had joined bubbles with the friend, as allowed under level 4 rules for people who live alone.

The pair, who are also colleagues at the University of Auckland, regularly go for bike rides together, Wiles said.

In a tweet, Wiles said her friend broke the rules by going in the water. While she acknowledged she should have stopped her, she noted “she’s a grown woman and I’m not her mum”.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield fielded questions about the video at Friday’s 1pm press conference.

Asked whether it’s OK to cycle 5km from home while not wearing a mask, he said it was.

“The Prime Minister has earlier talked about, if you are keeping well away from other people and you’re undertaking exercise on the more vigorous side, yes that is fine.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles said people shouldn’t be distracted from the main goal of fighting Covid.

National leader Judith Collins called Wiles a “big fat hypocrite” over the video.

Wiles was unfazed by the insult, saying: “I get that comment every day, so it’s nothing new.

“Fat shaming someone who was exercising was kind of ironic, really,” she said.

Wiles said it was important people didn’t get distracted from the main goal of fighting Covid.

“Don’t fall for this stuff where people are trying to tear us apart.”